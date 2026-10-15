Milei warns UK ‘is being colonised by Islam’ as a new pretext to ‘recover the Falklands’

Argentina has seized on an inflammatory claim that Britain is being “colonised by Islam” to intensify its demand for the Falkland Islands, injecting a religious and ideological dimension into a sovereignty dispute already sharpened by the prospect of billions of pounds in offshore oil revenues.

Santiago Caputo, one of President Javier Milei’s closest political advisers, argued that Britain’s alleged religious transformation threatened Western civilisation and strengthened Argentina’s case for reclaiming the South Atlantic archipelago. Milei later shared the post on X, amplifying the remarks of a senior figure in his political circle.

“Seeing the United Kingdom being colonised by Islam is not only an imminent risk to the cause of the entire West, but also a historical tragedy for those of us who defend the ideas of freedom,” Caputo wrote.

He added that Argentina should “project itself firmly into the South Atlantic and recover the Falkland Islands”, arguing that the territory’s strategic importance would grow over coming decades.

“Recovering the Falklands is not just a national cause. It is a cause of the West,” he declared.

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The intervention followed footage of Labour MP Sagal Abdi-Wali taking her parliamentary oath with her hand on the Koran. The procedure is an established parliamentary practice: MPs may swear an oath using a religious text or make a non-religious affirmation.

Abdi-Wali, born in Somalia and brought to Britain as a child, was elected to represent Holborn and St Pancras in a by-election. Her oath was seized on by Argentine commentator Javier Negre, who characterised the ceremony as evidence of Britain’s supposed “Islamisation”. Caputo then used that claim to bolster Buenos Aires’s longstanding territorial ambitions.

The remarks do not alter the legal or political status of the islands. But Milei’s amplification underscores the increasingly combative rhetoric surrounding Argentina’s campaign to reclaim territory Britain has controlled since 1833.

The dispute is also acquiring a sharper economic edge. Argentina has stepped up legal and diplomatic pressure over offshore oil exploration north of the islands, including the Sea Lion development, a £1.6bn project led by Israel’s Navitas Petroleum and Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration.

The field is expected to begin production in 2028. Buenos Aires argues that the development infringes its sovereign rights, while Britain maintains that the project is lawful. The prospect of future oil revenues adds a powerful commercial dimension to a dispute that has endured for nearly two centuries.

For Milei, recovering the Falklands — known in Argentina as the Malvinas — remains a prominent national objective. His administration has pursued diplomatic and legal pressure rather than military action, while seeking to reinforce Argentina’s claim to the strategically important waters surrounding the islands.

Caputo’s argument attempts to recast that claim as a defence of Western civilisation. He invoked Britain’s historic intellectual and political legacy, citing the Magna Carta, philosophers John Locke and Adam Smith, and scientists including Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin, before presenting the alleged spread of Islam as a threat to those traditions.

Yet the parliamentary oath at the centre of the controversy provides no evidence of a change in British sovereignty or the constitutional status of the islands. The leap from a Muslim MP’s use of a recognised parliamentary procedure to Argentina’s territorial claim is political rhetoric, not a legal argument.

The historical stakes remain considerable. Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, prompting Britain to send forces to retake them. The 74-day conflict killed 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British service personnel and three islanders.

The Falklands remain a British Overseas Territory with their own elected government. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8 per cent of participating voters backed remaining under British rule — a result London cites in support of the islanders’ right to self-determination. Argentina rejected the vote.

Caputo’s intervention therefore does more than revive a familiar sovereignty claim. By linking Britain’s domestic religious diversity to Argentina’s ambitions abroad, it broadens the dispute into a battle over identity, national legitimacy and the meaning of Western values.

But the underlying contest remains firmly rooted in territory, strategic influence and resources. With the Sea Lion project moving towards planned production, the stakes in the South Atlantic are rising — and Milei’s government is signalling that it intends to keep the Falklands question firmly on the international agenda.