A major UK food supplier collapses after 36 years, putting 662 jobs at risk

A major UK food supplier has collapsed into administration, putting 662 jobs on the line and dealing a severe blow to one of Worcestershire’s largest local employers after more than three decades in business.

Kanes Food Limited, which supplied fresh salads, stir-fry mixes, noodles and sauces to supermarkets, ceased trading immediately after entering administration on Monday, November 9.

The company, founded in 1990 and based in Evesham, had become an important part of the town’s economy, with hundreds of families dependent on the business for their livelihoods.

The collapse was attributed to mounting financial pressures, operational disruption and difficulties securing supplies, according to administrators from PwC.

Timothy Andrew Higgins, Edward Williams and Helen Wheeler-Jones said the business had experienced “significant financial and operational challenges over the last few years”. A failure of its wastewater treatment plant in June 2025 had caused substantial disruption and cost the company about £2mn.

Further supply problems caused by drought conditions this summer added to the strain, leaving the business increasingly exposed.

“Ongoing losses, negative cash flow and uncertainty over future demand put the company’s finances under increasing strain,” the administrators said.

A fast-track sale process began in mid-September, but efforts to find a buyer who could keep the business operating failed. The administrators said they could not complete a sale as a going concern within the available time.

The closure has prompted concern over the wider economic consequences for the Vale of Evesham, where Kanes was one of the area’s biggest employers.

Nigel Huddleston, Conservative MP for Droitwich and Evesham, described the closure as “devastating news” for the town and the hundreds of workers who have lost their jobs.

“I have visited the business on several occasions and know how many local families have relied on it for their livelihoods,” he said.

Huddleston also warned that the impact could extend beyond the factory workforce, with suppliers and other businesses in the company’s supply chain potentially facing further disruption.

The collapse highlights the vulnerability of food manufacturers operating under tight margins and exposed to rising operational costs, unreliable supplies and uncertainty over demand.

For Evesham, however, the immediate concern is the loss of a long-established employer and the sudden disappearance of hundreds of jobs. The administrators’ failure to secure a buyer leaves workers and their families facing an uncertain future, while the town confronts the economic consequences of losing one of its major businesses.