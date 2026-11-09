London airports hit by flight cancellations as ‘perfect recipe’ for thick fog blankets capital

Flights at two of London’s busiest airports were cancelled on Monday as dense fog descended on the capital, disrupting journeys and prompting warnings that visibility could plunge to just 50 metres in some areas.

Heathrow and London City airports were among the worst affected, with seven departures or arrivals cancelled at Heathrow and three at London City by 6.30am. The disruption came as a yellow weather warning covering London and much of the South East remained in force until 11am.

The Met Office warned that thick fog could make travel conditions difficult, with motorists facing particularly hazardous journeys during the morning rush hour.

Niamh Murray, an operational meteorologist at the forecaster, said conditions had created the “perfect recipe” for fog to develop, as clear skies, light winds and prolonged overnight cooling combined to saturate the air.

“With autumn and winter and getting fog during this time of year, we get much longer nights, and that allows temperatures to fall away,” she told the Press Association.

She explained that lower temperatures bring the air closer to the point at which moisture condenses, forming fog. Light winds also allow the mist to develop and persist.

“We just have the perfect recipe at the moment: light winds, clear skies, long nights, to allow that fog to develop,” she said.

The warning comes after a serious motorway collision in Kent highlighted the dangers of driving in poor visibility. More than 30 vehicles were involved in a pile-up on the M20 on Saturday evening, leaving two people seriously injured and forcing the motorway to close in both directions for almost 12 hours.

The stretch between junctions eight and nine, near Maidstone, was shut while emergency services dealt with the crash.

Drivers have been urged to reduce their speed, increase stopping distances and avoid relying on the rear lights of vehicles ahead as a guide through the fog.

Edmund King, president of the AA, warned that visibility could deteriorate rapidly, even on familiar roads.

“Fog can transform a familiar road in a matter of minutes, so drivers need to be prepared to adapt their speed and leave more room between themselves and the vehicle ahead,” he said.

He cautioned that following another vehicle’s rear lights could create a false sense of security, leaving motorists too close to stop safely if the car in front suddenly brakes.

“Ultimately, there’s no prize for arriving a few minutes early. Give yourself extra time, slow down and drive to what you can actually see ahead.”

The disruption is a reminder of the vulnerability of transport networks to sudden changes in weather, particularly during the darker autumn and winter months.

With visibility potentially falling to 50 metres or less, passengers were advised to check with airlines before travelling to the airport, while motorists were urged to allow extra time and adapt their driving to conditions.

Although the weather warning was due to expire at 11am, the Met Office cautioned that fog could prove stubborn to clear where temperatures remained low.