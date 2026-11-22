Britain is dangerously underprepared for the growing threat of hostile action by Russia, China and Iran, with a House of Lords committee warning that government complacency is leaving the country exposed to potentially catastrophic attacks.

The National Resilience Committee said the UK faced a deteriorating security environment but lacked the preparedness required to withstand escalating threats, including cyber warfare, sabotage and the possibility of direct military attack.

In a stark assessment, the committee warned that British defence “hardly looks resilient”, pointing to weaknesses highlighted by the Strategic Defence Review and subsequent controversy over the Defence Investment Plan.

Read more related news:

UK prepares for full-scale war as ‘Britain is back in the business of making weapons’

The report, Are we ready? Building a culture of resilience, also disclosed that the UK already faces more than 90,000 attempted cyber-attacks against its defence system every year.

“The world is more turbulent and insecure than it has been for decades,” the committee said.

“Yet, in the face of potentially catastrophic risks and despite the recent launch of the Be Ready campaign, the Government appears complacent, and the UK is underprepared. We need to move fast to turn things around.”

The committee, chaired by Baroness Coussins and including former Chief of the Defence Staff Lord Peach and former defence minister Lord Spellar, called for a fundamental overhaul of how Whitehall prepares for national emergencies.

Its recommendations include appointing a Cabinet minister with sole responsibility for resilience, supported by a Chief Resilience Officer at permanent secretary level. It also wants the Prime Minister to deliver an annual statement on national resilience to Parliament and organisations to be placed under a statutory obligation to conduct routine stress-testing.

The peers argued that ministers must also be more candid with the public about the scale of the threats facing the country, warning that official reluctance to discuss the risks could undermine confidence rather than protect it.

“The Government should stop being squeamish about telling it straight to the public about the kind of threats we face,” the report said.

“Evidence suggests that the public would reward honesty and openness with trust and reassurance, not fear and alarm.”

The intervention places fresh pressure on ministers to demonstrate that Britain can withstand a major national emergency at a time of heightened geopolitical instability and mounting concern over hostile state activity.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We thank the committee for their report, which we will carefully review.”

The Government pointed to its Be Ready public awareness campaign and plans to deliver what it described as “the largest home defence exercise in recent history next year”.

The exercise, Albiston Shadow, is scheduled for 2027 and will test the Government’s response to hybrid attacks alongside NATO’s Steadfast Defender 27.

The warning comes after the Chief of the Defence Staff said threats to the UK were greater than at any time he had known since the Cold War.

The committee’s central concern is that Britain cannot afford to treat resilience as an administrative exercise. With cyber-attacks already running into tens of thousands annually and the prospect of wider confrontation growing, it argues that preparedness must become a central responsibility of government rather than a response to the next crisis.