‘Who pays the price?’ Labour accused of forcing through green transition as gas bills face 9.3% rise

Millions of British households could face a sharp increase in gas bills over the next decade as their neighbours abandon the gas network in favour of heat pumps, leaving a shrinking pool of consumers to shoulder the cost of maintaining and decommissioning the system.

Ofgem has warned that as many as seven million homes could leave the gas network by 2034-35 as the Government pushes ahead with its transition to low-carbon heating.

Under one scenario outlined by the regulator, the annual bill for a typical household remaining on gas could rise from £865 to about £943 — an increase of 9.3 per cent.

The warning has raised questions over how the costs of the transition will be divided, particularly because households switching to heat pumps are often better placed to afford the upfront expense, while those remaining on gas could include some of the least well-off consumers.

The Government wants to see 450,000 heat pumps installed each year by 2030 as part of its net zero ambitions. But the economics of moving away from gas mean that the cost of shrinking the network does not necessarily disappear when individual households disconnect.

When a homeowner replaces a gas boiler, they typically contact their supplier to arrange meter removal. After 12 months, network operators must legally disconnect the service pipes physically for health and safety reasons.

About three-quarters of the costs associated with disconnections are covered by gas network operators, which recover the money through charges levied on customers who remain connected. At present, the process adds about £1 a year to the average gas bill. But as the number of households leaving the network increases, the burden could become substantially greater.

Ofgem warned in a recent report: “Under current arrangements and without government intervention, the majority of these costs would be recovered through network charges paid by the remaining gas consumers.”

Mike Foster, of trade association Energy and Utilities Alliance, criticised the prospect of shifting the expense on to households that do not switch.

“For those advocating replacing gas boilers with heat pumps the question they must answer is how to pay for disconnections and decommissioning fairly,” he told The Telegraph.

“Simply charging those left on the gas network, likely the least well-off, to pay for the disconnection of those who can afford to buy and run a heat pump is inherently unfair.”

The average cost of installing a heat pump is £5,408, although grants of up to £9,000 are available through the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. Critics argue that adoption has nevertheless been weighted towards wealthier households, raising concerns that the financial consequences of the transition could fall disproportionately on those unable to afford an alternative.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie accused Labour of “forcing through an expensive energy transition without taking responsibility for who pays the price”.

Ofgem sought to stress that its figures were illustrative scenarios rather than firm forecasts. The eventual impact would depend on how quickly households leave the gas network and how the costs are allocated.

The regulator said arrangements for disconnecting from the network must “keep pace with the wider energy transition and ensure costs are shared fairly”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “As more households move towards low-carbon heating, we are working with the sector to ensure this is done in a fair and affordable way for all.”

The Government also pointed to plans to remove standing charges from gas bills, which it says would give households greater control over their payments.

But the prospect of rising network costs highlights a difficult question at the heart of the transition: how to prevent consumers who cannot afford to switch heating systems from being left with a growing share of the bill for those who can.