Sales of bottled water and tinned food soar after government emergency warning

British households have begun adding bottled water, tinned food and other emergency essentials to their weekly shopping after the Government urged the public to prepare for crises ranging from extreme weather to cyberattacks, according to new retail data.

Sales of bottled water jumped 67 per cent in the 10 days following the launch of the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign on October 22, while purchases of tinned and jarred goods rose 37 per cent, analysis by Worldpanel by Numerator found. Sales of hand sanitiser climbed even faster, increasing 83 per cent.

The figures suggest the campaign is beginning to change shopping habits, as ministers seek to persuade households to build up supplies gradually rather than wait until an emergency forces them to act.

Worldpanel said the equivalent of an additional 400,000 people a day bought tinned meat after the campaign began. But the average quantity purchased remained around 500g, indicating that consumers were adding modest amounts to their regular shops rather than making large-scale purchases.

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“Shoppers clearly took notice of the ‘Be Ready’ campaign, but this wasn’t panic buying,” said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel by Numerator.

“Growth came from more people adding the recommended items on the government’s checklist to their weekly shop, not from shoppers piling their trolleys high, which is very much in line with what the government wanted households to do.”

The increase was also reflected in sales value. Purchases of tinned and jarred goods reached £79.5mn in the 10 days to November 2, compared with £58.2mn during the equivalent period a year earlier. Bottled water sales rose from £13.6mn to £22.8mn.

Food manufacturer Princes separately reported on Tuesday that demand for tinned tuna, meat and vegetables had increased following the Government’s campaign.

The rise “further reinforces the relevance of our core categories in providing affordable, nutritious and convenient food solutions”, said Giuseppe Mastrolia, the company’s interim chief executive.

The campaign reflects growing concern among European governments about the ability of households to withstand disruption to essential services. Britain’s advice highlights potential emergencies including severe weather and cyberattacks, encouraging people to keep supplies of drinking water and food with a long shelf life.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged the public to ensure they have “those supplies in the house to get you through those moments”. Germany, France, Sweden and Ireland have issued similar preparedness guidance.

The Government is also asking households to familiarise themselves with the location of three key controls: the water stopcock, the gas isolation valve and the electricity isolation switch.

Its guidance says residents may need to turn off mains supplies during an emergency, provided it is safe to do so. It warns, however, that while water and electricity can be switched back on by householders, gas must only be restored by a qualified engineer.

The shopping data offers an early indication that the campaign is having an effect beyond public awareness, translating official advice into measurable changes in consumer behaviour. For retailers and food manufacturers, the shift could provide a boost to demand for everyday products that have acquired a new role as household emergency essentials.