‘Missed opportunity for jobs and growth’: Budget blamed for undermining employer confidence

The capital’s recruitment market is showing signs of resilience, with permanent placements and vacancies continuing to grow, but falling temporary hiring and a surge in redundancies point to an increasingly uneven employment recovery.

London’s jobs market is showing tentative signs of recovery, with permanent recruitment extending its run of growth into October, even as employers remain cautious about temporary hiring and redundancies swell the pool of available workers.

The latest KPMG and Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) UK Report on Jobs: London points to a labour market increasingly divided between demand for experienced permanent employees and a more subdued temporary jobs market.

Permanent placements rose for a fourth consecutive month, with the pace of growth accelerating from September. Vacancies for permanent positions also increased for a seventh month running, suggesting that some businesses are becoming more willing to invest in talent despite an uncertain economic outlook.

But the improvement is far from universal. Temporary billings fell for a second consecutive month, while demand for temporary workers contracted at its sharpest rate since March. The figures suggest employers remain reluctant to commit to more flexible staffing arrangements, even as permanent recruitment gathers momentum.

Anna Purchas, KPMG UK vice-chair and London office senior partner, said the capital was demonstrating resilience against a broader UK slowdown.

“London’s jobs market continues to show resilience with permanent hiring growing for the fourth consecutive month even as the wider UK market slows,” she said.

“Permanent vacancies are also up, for the seventh month in a row, and while challenges remain, it’s encouraging to see businesses wanting to invest in our city’s talent.”

The contrast between permanent and temporary recruitment is particularly striking. London was the only one of the four English regions monitored where permanent placements increased in October, recording the strongest expansion nationally. The latest improvement was driven partly by demand for more experienced workers, although the pace of growth remained below the stronger increases seen in July and August.

Meanwhile, temporary billings declined at a solid pace, albeit less sharply than in September. Recruiters cited a shortage of available assignments as a key factor. The fall was also significant nationally, marking the first monthly contraction in UK temporary billings in seven months.

The divergence was equally apparent in vacancies. London recorded modest growth in permanent job opportunities, matching the expansion in the North of England, while other regions experienced declines.

Temporary vacancies, however, fell sharply in the capital. The contraction was the steepest since March, highlighting the reluctance of employers to expand short-term staffing as they navigate cost pressures and uncertain business conditions.

Behind the recruitment figures lies another important development: a growing supply of available workers.

Permanent candidate numbers rose rapidly in October, extending the capital’s run of monthly increases to almost four years. Recruiters frequently attributed the latest influx to company redundancies, suggesting that employers cutting costs are simultaneously replenishing the labour market with experienced workers.

The increase accelerated notably from September, although London’s rate of permanent candidate growth remained the weakest among the four monitored English regions.

Temporary worker availability also rose sharply, with recruiters reporting more people seeking short-term employment following redundancies. The pace of expansion was little changed from September’s three-year low, however, and remained the slowest among the regions surveyed.

The combination of rising candidate availability and continued permanent recruitment growth presents a complex picture. Employers may be finding it easier to access experienced talent, but the volume of redundancies points to underlying fragility in parts of the economy.

Pay pressures, meanwhile, are refusing to ease. Average starting salaries for permanent employees increased in October at the fastest rate since July, with inflation broadly in line with its long-run average. Recruiters linked higher salaries particularly to competition for senior-level positions.

London recorded the strongest starting salary inflation of the four English regions.

Temporary workers also secured higher pay. Hourly rates increased for a seventh consecutive month, with the pace of inflation reaching a three-month high. Again, the recruitment of senior and more experienced workers was cited as a significant factor.

The figures suggest that while the wider availability of candidates may be easing some recruitment difficulties, businesses are still having to pay more to secure the skills they need.

Maxine Bligh, interim chief executive of the REC, said the improvement should not be mistaken for a broad-based recovery.

“London is improving, but confidence remains fragile,” she said, pointing to the fourth consecutive monthly rise in permanent placements and seven months of growth in permanent vacancies.

But she warned that falling temporary billings and vacancies demonstrated the continuing reluctance of employers to commit to recruitment.

Her criticism extended to government policy. Bligh argued that the Budget had failed to provide sufficient reassurance to businesses considering whether to expand their workforces.

“This made the Budget a missed opportunity for both jobs and growth,” she said, citing the Office for Budget Responsibility’s assessment that the Employment Rights Act was likely to have a negative impact on economic activity.

She also criticised the decision not to exclude recruitment agencies from proposals on guaranteed hours, warning that additional employment costs could ultimately undermine hiring and job creation.

For Purchas, investment in skills offers a route towards sustaining the capital’s recovery. She welcomed Budget measures to support apprenticeships for younger workers, arguing that better access to training and career opportunities would help businesses secure the talent needed for long-term growth.

The October survey, compiled by S&P Global from responses from around 100 recruitment and employment consultancies in London, captures a market caught between cautious optimism and persistent uncertainty.

Permanent recruitment is moving in the right direction, but falling temporary demand, rising redundancies and renewed wage inflation suggest that the recovery remains selective.

London may be outperforming the rest of the country in permanent hiring, but whether that momentum translates into a broader revival will depend on employers’ confidence to invest beyond their immediate staffing needs.