NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has pledged that the alliance will defend “every inch” of Polish territory as suspected Russian incursions intensify fears of a direct confrontation between Moscow and the military bloc.

The warning comes amid mounting tensions along NATO’s eastern flank, with Poland reporting suspected Russian missile and drone activity over its territory and accusing Moscow of attempting to destabilise the alliance through covert operations.

“I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory,” Rutte said ahead of Monday’s NATO meeting in Brussels.

Poland has also claimed it recently foiled an alleged Russian plan to kill Polish civilians in a false-flag attack in Kaliningrad, accusing Moscow of seeking to “drive a wedge between NATO and Ukraine”.

The latest reported airspace incidents have further heightened concern. Poland said two Russian missiles and a drone entered its airspace on Friday, including a cruise missile that struck a rural area in the country’s south. Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said NATO would increase its support for Poland’s eastern border.

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The stakes are considerable. Unlike Ukraine, which has received extensive military assistance from NATO members but remains outside the alliance, Poland is protected by the bloc’s collective-defence commitment. A confirmed armed attack on a NATO member could trigger Article 5, under which an attack against one ally is treated as an attack against all.

Although no NATO country has experienced an invasion comparable to Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine, several members have reported cyber-attacks, disinformation operations and suspected state-sponsored sabotage.

The alliance’s unity is also being tested by uncertainty over Washington’s commitment. Donald Trump has previously threatened to withdraw US support and reduce assistance to European NATO members, while displaying a notably cordial relationship with Vladimir Putin.

The US president has called the Russian leader a “friend” and published an image on Truth Social featuring himself, Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, captioned “The Great Powers”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated he would consider relinquishing territory in exchange for NATO membership, underlining the continuing debate over Ukraine’s security guarantees.

Rutte’s pledge is intended to reassure Warsaw that NATO’s collective-defence commitment remains intact. But the growing frequency of suspected incursions is testing how effectively the alliance can deter Moscow without allowing a dangerous escalation.