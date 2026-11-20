Housing someone in London for three months is different from arranging a brief business trip. The guest needs a workable daily routine, while the company needs to know who will deal with questions about the accommodation and what happens if the assignment changes. A hotel may provide the right level of immediate service; an apartment may offer more room for ordinary life between working days. The useful comparison is not simply between those labels, but between the actual spaces, services and booking terms available for the full stay.

Why a three-month stay needs a different accommodation brief

Before searching, establish what the employee’s three months in London will look like. Someone travelling alone for a project with long days away from the accommodation may have different needs from a colleague working partly from the apartment or arriving with a partner. Ask about the likely working pattern, the need for a separate place to take calls, cooking preferences and any accessibility requirements. Record the intended arrival and departure dates, but also identify how likely they are to move. That information makes the search more useful than a broad request for corporate accommodation.

The brief should describe the guest’s life outside office hours as well as the assignment itself. A location that works for a morning commute may be less suitable if the guest needs regular access to another part of London, or expects visitors to join them during the stay. Decide whether the employee can receive guests, whether anyone else will occupy the accommodation and how much space is needed for their belongings. These details affect which properties are suitable and which occupancy terms the company must check before booking.

Apartment or hotel: compare the stay, not the label

A hotel can be convenient when the traveller wants reception support, regular room servicing and little responsibility for the space. Those features may still matter during a longer assignment, particularly when working hours are unpredictable or the guest expects to spend little time in the room. Yet a standard room can feel restrictive over three months if every meal, call and evening of downtime happens in the same space. The right question is whether the particular hotel room and its services will support the employee’s routine throughout the assignment.

A serviced apartment may offer a kitchen and a living area that make it easier to establish that routine. Floor plans matter more than the apartment label: a studio and a property with separate bedrooms serve different needs, while a desk shown in photographs may not provide a comfortable working area. Compare the actual layout, kitchen equipment, storage and access arrangements alongside the services provided. Check the journey to the workplace at the times the employee will travel, rather than judging a location solely by its central London postcode.

What “all inclusive” should mean in practice

For an extended stay, “all inclusive” is a starting point for questions, not a complete description of what the guest will receive. Ask which household bills, Wi-Fi and council tax arrangements are covered, and whether housekeeping is included throughout the booking. Find out how often cleaning takes place, whether fresh bed linen and towels are supplied, and what kitchen and laundry equipment is present. The answers should refer to the specific apartment or residence being offered, since service arrangements can differ even when properties are marketed in similar terms.

Companies seeking serviced apartments for longer corporate stays can book through Stay Luxe, a London booking agent that curates fully furnished studios through to three-bedroom apartments in centrally located residences operated by others. Its offering includes bills, Wi-Fi and housekeeping, while minimum stays depend on the residence. That illustrates why a company should compare an identified apartment and its written service details, rather than assume every serviced stay follows the same pattern. The person making the booking should also ask whether the guest has reception support on site, a named guest contact, or both.

Practical distinctions become important once somebody is living in the accommodation. If housekeeping happens on a set day, the employee needs to know how access is arranged and whether a missed visit can be rescheduled. If Wi-Fi is needed for work, the company should establish how a connection problem is reported and who follows it up. Written confirmation of what is included, and of any services that must be requested separately, gives the guest a clearer picture of the stay before arrival.

Build the relocation package around the guest’s real needs

An accommodation-focused relocation package should give the employee enough information to arrive and settle in without having to reconstruct the booking from scattered emails. It should identify the address, apartment type, permitted occupants, check-in procedure and contact for arrival difficulties. Confirm whether the accommodation is furnished for day-to-day living, including the kitchen equipment and linen the guest expects, rather than relying on a photograph or a broad property description. If the employee will work from the apartment, check that the layout offers a suitable place to do so.

Location deserves a similarly practical assessment. Map the journey to the usual workplace and consider any other places the employee will need to reach regularly; a central location alone does not settle whether a particular commute is convenient. Agree who arranges the arrival time and how keys or access instructions will be delivered, especially if travel is delayed. The employee should receive the housekeeping schedule, instructions for reporting a maintenance issue and the rules on visitors or additional occupants before the first night, not after a problem arises.

Agree the terms before the assignment begins

A three-month assignment does not automatically fit every property’s booking rules. Some serviced residences accept a one-month minimum, while others require up to three months, so check the minimum term for the exact apartment under consideration. Confirm the booking dates and ask what notice is required if the employee needs to extend, leave early or move the arrival date. Availability for an extension cannot be assumed simply because the guest already occupies the apartment. The company should know when it must make that decision and who is authorised to request the change.

Put the change process in writing alongside the original booking confirmation. If a project finishes sooner than expected, the person responsible should be able to identify the applicable departure terms without searching through an earlier conversation. If the assignment runs longer, they should know whether an extension is possible at the same property and when alternative accommodation might need to be considered. Confirm who signs off the reservation, where booking confirmations and invoices are sent, and which details the provider needs if the employee’s travel dates change.

Give one person ownership of the stay

Even when a provider offers a human guest contact, the company needs its own named person to coordinate the stay. The employee should know whom to contact about an assignment change, while accommodation problems should go promptly to the appropriate guest or building contact. A broken appliance, a question about housekeeping and a request to extend the booking may follow different routes. Set those routes out before arrival so the guest is not left deciding which team or company is responsible when something needs attention.

That company contact should keep the current booking details and check in with the employee early enough to identify a poor fit before it becomes a prolonged inconvenience. If travel plans shift, they can pass the revised dates to the booking contact and make sure the guest receives updated access information or departure instructions. A useful final check is straightforward: can the employee explain where they will stay, what services to expect and whom to call if the apartment or the assignment changes? If the answer is yes, the accommodation plan is ready to support the stay.