Sadiq Khan has secured £168mn in Government funding to provide specialist accommodation and support for people sleeping rough in London, as the capital steps up efforts to move some of its most vulnerable residents off the streets and into permanent homes.

The three-year investment, which includes £41mn for interventions this winter, represents nearly 40 per cent of the Government’s initial £442mn national funding package.

More than 90 per cent of London’s allocation will go directly to boroughs, with charities and homelessness organisations helping to deliver accommodation and support.

The money is intended to reach people who have spent prolonged periods sleeping rough and often face complex challenges in moving into settled housing. The programme will fund emergency accommodation, specialist services and support designed to prevent people returning to the streets.

Initial allocations include more than £300,000 towards accommodation hotels run by Crisis at Christmas, over £160,000 for a dedicated hotel for women and almost £1.3mn for Housing Justice to provide specialist accommodation and help residents move into longer-term housing.

Nearly £400,000 will also support a London Youth Hub for 18 to 24-year-olds at risk of becoming homeless.

The investment will underpin Khan’s Homes off the Streets programme, due to launch in January 2027, which aims to provide 500 additional settled homes for people who have experienced rough sleeping and need intensive support to maintain independent accommodation.

The Mayor’s funding package builds on his Rough Sleeping Plan of Action, launched last year with £17mn to establish an Ending Homelessness Hub and expand Homes off the Streets. The longer-term ambition is to end rough sleeping in London by 2030.

City Hall has also increased its annual rough sleeping budget six-fold, from £8.45mn to more than £55mn in 2026-27.

The Mayor’s office says almost 80 per cent of people supported through its programmes up to last year have remained off the streets in the longer term. Since Khan became Mayor in 2016, a record 21,000 people have been helped off the streets.

The new funding comes as the Government seeks to accelerate efforts to tackle homelessness nationally. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has pledged to offer everyone sleeping rough a route off the streets before Christmas, with a further £432mn committed nationally to sustain support beyond the winter.

City Hall, London boroughs, charities and healthcare providers will work together through the Government’s Ending Homelessness Accelerator Programme to coordinate services and make the best use of the additional funding.

Khan said the investment would help break what he described as the “vicious cycle” of street homelessness by giving local authorities and charities the resources to secure accommodation and provide the support needed to keep people housed.

“No one should have to sleep rough. Everyone deserves somewhere safe to stay and the support they need to build a life off the streets,” he said.

He welcomed the Prime Minister’s focus on the issue and said the capital would work with boroughs and charities to help people during the winter and pursue the 2030 target. He also urged Londoners to contact StreetLink if they saw someone sleeping rough who needed assistance.

Burnham said ending rough sleeping had been his first pledge as Prime Minister, arguing that national and local government needed to work together to provide people with a safe place to live.

“Mayors and local leaders know their communities best, and with the backing of government they can bring together the people and services needed to get people off the streets and help them rebuild their lives,” he said.

Khan’s wider housing record is also central to City Hall’s response to homelessness. The Mayor has overseen more affordable housing construction and says London has recorded more new council home starts than at any time since the 1970s.

Earlier this month, City Hall announced that it had exceeded the upper end of the Government’s target for affordable housing starts under its £4bn Affordable Homes Programme. That follows more than 116,000 affordable housing starts under the previous programme, which ran from 2016 to 2023.

But the latest investment will face a test beyond the number of hotel beds or temporary placements it can provide: whether people with long histories of rough sleeping can secure stable homes and the sustained support needed to remain in them.

With winter approaching and the 2030 deadline approaching, the Government and City Hall are betting that a more coordinated approach — combining emergency accommodation, specialist care and permanent housing — can make a lasting difference to one of London’s most persistent social problems.