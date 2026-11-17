Imperial Brands is preparing to cut up to 2,500 jobs worldwide over the next four years as the tobacco group accelerates a sweeping cost-reduction programme amid falling cigarette sales and pressure to reshape its business.

The owner of JPS, Golden Virginia and Rizla said it expected to reduce its global workforce by between 2,100 and 2,500 employees by the end of 2030. The cuts come on top of a restructuring that eliminated about 2,100 roles in the year to September.

The programme forms part of a plan to deliver at least £320mn in annual savings by 2030, as the Bristol-based group seeks to improve efficiency while investing in newer nicotine products.

Imperial, which employed about 25,800 people at the end of last year, did not disclose which countries or operations would bear the latest reductions. The company has major UK sites in Bristol, London and Liverpool.

The announcement follows reports earlier this year that the group was considering thousands of job cuts across the US and Europe.

Its latest results underline the commercial pressures driving the overhaul. Revenue fell 1.5 per cent to £31.7bn in the year to September, while operating profit dropped 10.4 per cent to £3.13bn.

Traditional tobacco remains under pressure as cigarette volumes decline. Imperial’s reported tobacco revenues fell 5 per cent, although net revenue growth was 1.7 per cent as higher prices helped offset weaker sales volumes.

The group is increasingly relying on products designed to capture demand beyond conventional cigarettes. Revenue from its so-called next-generation products, including vaping and oral nicotine, rose 11.4 per cent during the year.

Growth was particularly strong in the US oral tobacco market, where Imperial operates the Zone nicotine pouch brand. Its Blu vaping products also gained market share in markets including the UK.

Chief executive Lukas Paravicini said the company would continue investing in future consumer capabilities and technology while pursuing its savings target.

Imperial has already delivered £90mn in annualised savings, with measures introduced since the programme began expected to support a further £180mn in annualised savings, more than half its overall target.

The restructuring highlights the challenge facing established tobacco groups as they attempt to manage the long-term decline of cigarettes while building businesses around alternative nicotine products. Those investments require capital at a time when traditional operations are generating weaker growth and profitability.

For Imperial, the workforce reductions are intended to release resources for that transition and create a leaner operating model. But the scale of the planned cuts also signals the pressure on management to deliver efficiencies as the industry’s commercial foundations continue to shift.

The company has yet to specify where the jobs will go, leaving employees across its international operations facing uncertainty as the four-year programme progresses.