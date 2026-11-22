Russia has threatened Estonia with political and diplomatic retaliation after the NATO member announced plans to close all five of its road border crossings with Moscow for at least six months, prompting accusations from the Kremlin that Tallinn is attempting to erect a “new Iron Curtain”.

The confrontation marks a further deterioration in relations along NATO’s eastern flank, where European governments are increasingly tightening security measures amid concerns over Russian sabotage, intelligence operations and the possibility of a wider military confrontation.

Estonia confirmed that the crossings would close from December 1, with the suspension initially lasting six months. The government will then decide whether to extend the restrictions or restore normal operations. Rail freight will continue under existing limitations.

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, issued a warning on Friday, making clear that Moscow would not accept the measures without a response.

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“Should Tallinn proceed with these plans, our country will take the necessary political and ​diplomatic measures in response to safeguard its ​national interests,” she said at a briefing in Moscow.

She accused Estonia of using the supposed threat from Russia to justify a deliberate separation between the two countries.

“Such ‌moves ⁠are tantamount to attempts to erect a new Iron Curtain under the false pretense of some sort of threat from the East,” Zakharova added.

Tallinn has defended the decision as a necessary response to what it describes as a sustained campaign of hostile Russian activity. Plans to close the crossings were first announced earlier this month after Estonia accused Moscow of involvement in an attempted arson attack against a drone manufacturer operating in the country. Russia has denied the allegations.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said the government had repeatedly warned that further hostile actions would trigger additional security measures.

“Russia’s hostile actions have consequences. We have said before that if the attacks continue, we will take further steps to protect our security. That is what we are doing now,” he said.

“Estonia is acting calmly and deliberately, but decisively. We will not allow Russia to exploit our openness against us.”

Estonia’s police and border guard said the closure was a direct response to Russia’s continuing hostile activities against Estonia and other European countries. The authorities said defence industry companies in the country had been attacked twice this year.

According to Estonia’s Internal Security Service, both incidents had been commissioned by Russian intelligence services.

The accusations underline the growing importance of protecting Europe’s defence infrastructure as governments expand weapons production and military support for Ukraine. Estonia, one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters, has been accelerating its own defence preparations in response to the perceived threat from Moscow.

The latest border dispute comes amid wider anxiety over Russia’s intentions towards NATO. Western security assessments have increasingly focused on the possibility that Moscow could pose a direct military threat to the alliance before the end of the decade, with 2030 emerging as a key point in European defence planning.

The tensions were further heightened on Friday after Poland accused Russia of violating its airspace with missiles and drones. Two Russian missiles and a jet-powered drone reportedly crashed in south-eastern Poland, prompting fresh concern over the security of NATO territory.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the incident, which occurred as European troops were conducting regional exercises in preparation for a possible post-war mission in Ukraine, “doesn’t look like an accident”.

The combination of the alleged airspace violation and Estonia’s decision to shut its road crossings illustrates the mounting pressure on countries bordering Russia to reassess their security arrangements.

For Tallinn, the closure is intended to deny Moscow opportunities to exploit the openness of the frontier. For the Kremlin, it provides another opportunity to accuse a neighbouring NATO state of escalating tensions.

But the dispute also reflects a deeper strategic divide. As Estonia and other eastern European governments strengthen their defences and restrict access across their borders, Moscow is increasingly confronting a region determined to reduce its exposure to Russian influence. The prospect of a prolonged closure now adds another flashpoint to an already volatile frontier.