Andy Burnham’s controversial EU reset deal has triggered fresh warnings that British households could face higher energy bills, with the Conservatives claiming the agreement could leave the average family £281 a year worse off.

The Prime Minister has insisted the package will benefit “ordinary people”, but opponents argue that closer alignment with Brussels risks saddling consumers with additional costs at a time when household budgets remain under pressure.

At the centre of the dispute is the decision to link Britain’s emissions trading system (ETS) with the EU’s carbon market.

The Conservatives claim the arrangement could lead to “significant increases” in petrol, diesel and gas prices, effectively passing the cost of carbon levies on to motorists and households.

Kemi Badenoch’s party estimates that higher fuel prices would add approximately £6 to the cost of filling a typical Volkswagen Polo, amounting to around £156 annually for an average driver.

A household consuming 15,000 kilowatt hours of gas a year — typical of a larger property — could face a further £125 in annual costs.

Shadow energy secretary Andrew Bowie accused Labour of allowing Brussels to exert greater influence over British energy costs.

“Labour are signing us up to a deal that lets Brussels drive up household bills, and making us pay for the privilege.

“Cheap energy must come first, yet these exorbitant carbon taxes and levies dictated by the EU will only drive bills higher.

“We do not want Britain tied into the EU’s carbon trading scheme and would scrap it when in government.”

The Government has rejected the figures, insisting the agreement will protect British exporters from additional European carbon taxes and deliver substantial economic benefits.

A spokesman said: “These figures are completely wrong.

“Without our emissions deal – a deal that industry wanted – £6.5 billion of UK exports would be hit by EU taxes.

“Leading British businesses have welcomed our deal saying it will cut costs and benefit consumers. This is clearly a massive boost to businesses and the British people.”

Ministers argue that linking the two emissions trading systems, which is expected to take effect in 2028, will prevent British exports from being penalised by the EU’s carbon border measures. The Government estimates that the agreement could boost the economy by approximately £3.8 billion annually by 2040.

The dispute highlights the competing economic arguments surrounding Mr Burnham’s wider settlement with Brussels. Ministers maintain that removing Brexit-related paperwork and regulatory barriers will reduce costs for businesses, ease pressure on food prices and improve trade with Britain’s largest trading partner. The Conservatives, however, warn that the benefits could be undermined by higher energy costs and a loss of regulatory independence.

The Government is moving quickly to put the agreement into law. Its proposed Cutting Costs Bill is due to be formally introduced to Parliament on Thursday, allowing Britain to align with selected EU standards and remove checks and administrative requirements affecting food and agricultural products.

European relations minister Hamish Falconer said the Government wanted households and businesses to start seeing the benefits of the agreement.

“Now that we’ve delivered the deal, I want to start delivering the benefits to every postcode in the UK.

“British businesses have been crying out for us to remove Brexit paperwork and help ease pressure on food prices.

“Our Cutting Costs Bill will enable us to align with EU standards and remove the checks, paperwork and bureaucracy holding back growth.”

But the rush to legislate has exposed another major obstacle: university tuition fees.

Brussels is demanding that EU students studying at British universities should pay the same fees as domestic undergraduates. That could mean reducing annual charges from as much as £38,000 for overseas students to £9,970 in England and Wales, £4,985 in Northern Ireland and nothing in Scotland.

The Government has resisted the demand because of the potential financial consequences for universities, which rely on international students to support their finances.

Although Britain and the EU have agreed to give negotiators six months to resolve the dispute, Brussels has indicated that failure to reach an agreement could jeopardise implementation of the wider package. Downing Street insists the tuition fee negotiations are separate from the agreement reached in Brussels.

University leaders have warned that cutting fees without additional taxpayer funding could leave institutions facing a substantial financial shortfall.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said the financial implications needed to be addressed before ministers committed to the changes.

“unless we sort out the important financial practicalities of this, the unintended consequences for higher education in the UK could be considerable”.

She told the Sunday Times: “I would urge the Government to use these six months to act practically and pragmatically and not just politically.

“It’s good to see a welcome being extended to EU students and we would endorse that.

“But what is not being explicitly addressed is the cost of educating those students, which we estimate is about £15,000 a year.”

Professor Duncan Ivison, vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, also welcomed closer relations with Europe but warned that the tuition fee question could not be ignored.

He told the BBC: “If nothing was done to compensate or provide additional funding, it would take £500 million, we estimate, out of the higher education sector at a time where there’s a lot of pressure on the sector.”

He also questioned whether universities would be able to expand student numbers to accommodate additional demand, warning that competition between British and European applicants could become an issue.

Meanwhile, Mr Burnham has continued his diplomatic efforts, holding talks with Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten following the UK-EU summit.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the Prime Minister had thanked Mr Jetten for the Netherlands’ support in securing what he described as a “win-win deal” for Britain and Europe.

But as ministers prepare to push the Cutting Costs Bill through Parliament, the agreement faces mounting scrutiny over its potential price tag.

With motorists, gas consumers and universities all questioning who will ultimately bear the costs, the Government must now demonstrate that its promised economic gains will outweigh the financial risks.