‘The public doesn’t measure success in gigawatts’: Labour’s net zero reality check

Labour’s ambition to transform Britain’s energy system is facing a fresh test as ministers move to prioritise projects that can cut household bills and connect to the national grid, threatening to complicate Ed Miliband’s flagship pledge to deliver clean power by 2030.

The shift, outlined by the Chancellor in last Wednesday’s Budget, signals a tougher approach to public funding for the energy transition, with projects expected to demonstrate clearer benefits for consumers rather than relying on the long-term promise of decarbonisation.

Rachel Reeves told the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero that funding would be directed towards projects “when they lower bills and when they can connect to the grid”.

The change could make it harder for the government to approve offshore wind developments, a central pillar of Miliband’s strategy when he oversaw the department. It also exposes a tension at the heart of Labour’s energy policy: ministers have promised a rapid expansion of renewable power while facing pressure to bring down the cost of living.

Labour pledged in its 2024 manifesto to generate 95 per cent of electricity from clean sources by 2030. Before the election, Miliband described the undertaking as the “biggest transformation of our energy system in decades”.

But the economics of that transformation are coming under closer scrutiny. The government’s independent climate advisers estimated earlier this year that the transition to net zero would require more than £125bn in expenditure across the economy over the remainder of the decade.

The Climate Change Committee’s March analysis projected annual spending would rise from about £15bn in 2025 to more than £30bn by 2029. The figures encompass government, household and business expenditure, taking account of the wider costs and benefits of decarbonisation.

The committee’s analysis suggests that the financial benefits of the transition may not fully emerge until around 2040, intensifying questions over how ministers can reconcile the immediate costs of investment with their promise of cheaper energy.

People close to Miliband said he opposed Healey’s changes, while maintaining that reducing energy bills was a priority.

The political challenge was acknowledged by Miatta Fahnbulleh, the energy minister, who conceded that delivering clean power while lowering household bills would be “pretty hard”.

Net zero measures were “necessary but not sufficient” to reduce costs, she said, adding: “the public doesn’t measure the success of our energy system in gigawatts – they measure it in bills and whether they can live comfortably”.

The government insists its central objective remains unchanged. A spokesman said: “The Government is still committed to clean power by 2030.

“Over the last two years, we have made considerable progress thanks to the momentum of clean power 2030, seeing £110billion of private sector investment announced in clean energy and securing enough clean power for over 20 million homes.

“This continues as we shift into delivery, to make sure the benefits of clean power leads to lower bills and reindustrialisation.”

The debate comes as Andy Burnham seeks to balance Labour’s manifesto commitments with mounting political pressure over the government’s direction. Last week, the Prime Minister promised to uphold the manifesto that secured Labour’s landslide victory, but acknowledged that he would have approached it differently.

“If I had held the pen on the current Labour manifesto, would I have written it exactly like it is? Well, ‘no’ is the answer to that question.”

Burnham subsequently ruled out calling a general election within the next year, insisting his attention remained on voters rather than Labour’s electoral prospects.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve done this now, but yes, I can rule out calling a general election in the next 12 months.

“I have said repeatedly since coming into this job, I’m not thinking about myself. I’m not thinking about my own party and its prospects.

“I am thinking about people, and I’m thinking about what I can do to help them to have that care for people, which I spoke about on my first day in Downing Street.”

For Labour, the immediate test is whether it can deliver its clean-energy ambitions without asking households to bear costs that undermine public support. The new funding emphasis suggests that, as the transition moves from pledges to projects, affordability and practical delivery will increasingly determine which parts of the green agenda survive intact.