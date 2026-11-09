Burnham faces green backlash as Government weighs cutting electric car target to 60%

Andy Burnham has sought to quell growing criticism over a possible retreat from the Government’s electric vehicle ambitions, insisting no decision has been made on reported plans to cut sales targets by a quarter.

The Prime Minister’s intervention comes as ministers prepare to conclude a review of the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, with reports suggesting the Government is poised to reduce the proportion of new cars that must be electric by 2030 from 80 per cent to 60 per cent.

Such a move would represent a significant easing of one of Labour’s central policies for accelerating the transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles, potentially putting the Government on a collision course with environmental campaigners and some of its own MPs.

The Guardian reported that Louise Haigh, Burnham’s de facto deputy, is expected to agree the revised target this week.

Haigh will oversee the decision-making process after Burnham recused himself because his wife, Marie-France van Heel, advises the board of Manchester-based electric vehicle charging network Be.EV.

Speaking during a visit to Watford, Burnham said the consultation had only recently closed and that ministers were still considering the responses.

“The consultation on the mandate for zero-emission vehicles concluded only a fortnight ago, so obviously that is being looked at now,” he said.

“The range of responses to the consultation… so these reports are just that; they’re reports, they’re speculation and no decision has been made at this point.”

The Government launched the consultation in August following mounting pressure from carmakers over the pace of the transition. Under the existing mandate, 80 per cent of new car sales must be zero-emission by 2030, with hybrids accounting for the remainder.

The rules are intended to support the phase-out of new cars and vans running solely on petrol or diesel by 2030, ahead of a requirement for all new cars and vans to be zero-emission by 2035.

But manufacturers have warned that weak consumer demand, high costs and uneven charging infrastructure are making the targets difficult to achieve. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has previously branded the current mandate a “fantasy” and welcomed the Government’s review.

The possibility of a reduction to 60 per cent has nevertheless provoked concern among green campaigners, particularly as world leaders gather for the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

Burnham is due to attend the conference for the first time as Prime Minister, with Downing Street seeking to present his participation as evidence that Britain remains committed to climate leadership.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said his attendance sent a “clear message that the UK remains a climate leader”, while insisting the Government’s wider commitments remained intact.

“The Government is fully behind the zero-emission vehicle mandate, and no decisions have been taken yet,” the spokesman said.

“We’re sticking to our commitments” on ending sales of new cars running only on petrol or diesel by 2030, ensuring every new car and van is zero-emission by 2035 and meeting legally binding net zero targets.

“The consultation is about getting the details right, so the switch works for drivers, for carmakers and for the hundreds of workers whose jobs depend on it.”

The potential compromise has exposed tensions within Labour over how to balance climate commitments with pressure from industry and motorists.

Catherine Fookes, Labour MP for Monmouthshire, warned ministers against weakening the policy.

“We need the ZEV mandate to stay, and Rosebank (oil field) to be rejected,” she told The Guardian, arguing that the Prime Minister would face difficult choices in the months ahead.

For Burnham, the challenge is to convince manufacturers that the transition is achievable without persuading climate campaigners that the Government is retreating from its promises.