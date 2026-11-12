‘A bunch of waffling delegates’: Reform tears into Burnham’s Cop climate crusade and vows to scrap net zero

Andy Burnham has used his first appearance at a UN climate summit as prime minister to reaffirm Britain’s commitment to net zero, warning European leaders that climate change had become a national security threat as Reform UK pledged to dismantle Labour’s green policies.

Addressing Cop31 in Antalya, Turkey, Burnham said the climate crisis was already damaging lives and livelihoods, while conflicts in two continents had exposed the economic and security risks of dependence on fossil fuels.

“Climate change is a national security issue,” he told delegates. “It is not a distant threat. It is upon us all now, devastating lives and livelihoods everywhere.”

He added that wars had sent fuel prices and gas bills soaring for households and businesses, arguing that fossil fuel dependence was the common thread linking climate vulnerability with geopolitical instability.

“The message I carry here at my Cop as UK Prime Minister is this: we’re committed to meeting our 2050 net zero target, and committed to working with all of our partners to reach theirs,” he said.

Burnham also warned that the international consensus behind climate action had weakened, despite the increasingly visible effects of global warming.

“We should all recognise the summer was not normal,” he said. “The climate crisis is upon all of us now. The world has changed. The consensus we once enjoyed on science and climate action has broken down.”

He pledged “a new era of British leadership over the next decade”, seeking to position the UK as a prominent advocate of international climate cooperation at a time when support for ambitious environmental policies is under pressure.

The prime minister is the only leader of a G7 country attending the summit, with US President Donald Trump again declining to send a delegation, as he did last year. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband arrived in Antalya on Tuesday.

But Burnham’s commitment to the 2050 target drew a fierce response from Reform UK, which has promised to reverse Labour’s net zero policies if it enters government.

Richard Tice, Reform’s deputy leader and business, trade and energy spokesman, said his party would “absolutely” boycott the summit, describing the annual gathering as a “complete waste of time”.

“They notice how Reform is right,” he told GB News. “The only person that is going to satisfy his backbenchers is Andy Burnham, and he’s going to blather a load of hot air into a bunch of waffling delegates.”

“No one is interested, no one is listening — it’s done!” he added.

Tice said he would not attend any Cop summit if Reform entered No 10, arguing that abandoning net zero commitments would save “tens and tens and tens of billions of pounds every year”.

The clash highlights the growing divide over Britain’s climate strategy. While Burnham is seeking to present the transition away from fossil fuels as an economic and security imperative, Reform is making the cost of reaching net zero a central political argument.

For the government, the challenge will be turning its international commitments into policies that can withstand mounting domestic opposition over energy costs and the expense of decarbonisation.