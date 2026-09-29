Argentina’s Milei declares war on Falklands oil with bizarre two-week ultimatum

Argentina has given Britain two weeks to halt planned oil drilling off the Falkland Islands, escalating its long-running sovereignty dispute with the UK and threatening legal action under international maritime law.

President Javier Milei has instructed Argentine government lawyers to begin proceedings under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea over the planned Sea Lion project in the North Falkland Basin.

The development is being led by Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum, with UK-listed Rockhopper Exploration as a minority partner. Drilling is expected to begin early next year, subject to approval from the UK Foreign Secretary.

Milei has described the project as “illegitimate” and accused Britain of “plundering our resources”, while continuing to refer to the islands by their Argentine name, the Malvinas.

“THE MALVINAS ARE ARGENTINE and they are defended with facts, not words,” Milei said.

Argentine Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno confirmed that Britain had been formally notified that an arbitration process was being initiated.

“Whoever explores or exploits our natural resources in the Malvinas without Argentine authorisation must face the consequences,” he said.

“We act in accordance with international law and by peaceful means.”

The move adds a new legal dimension to the dispute, which has persisted since Argentina’s failed military attempt to seize the islands from Britain in 1982.

Buenos Aires argues that exploration or extraction of hydrocarbons around the Falklands cannot lawfully proceed without Argentine consent. It is seeking to use international maritime institutions to challenge the project.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea can issue legally binding provisional measures in certain disputes, although enforcing international rulings ultimately depends on the states involved.

Argentina’s government has reportedly been encouraged by international legal developments surrounding Britain’s sovereignty and administration of the Chagos Islands.

The issue has become politically sensitive in Britain following successive governments’ efforts to reach an agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos archipelago, including the future of the joint UK-US military facility on Diego Garcia.

Critics of those negotiations have argued that concessions over Chagos could encourage other governments to intensify territorial claims against British overseas territories.

Former Conservative home secretary Priti Patel has argued that Buenos Aires is watching developments closely and has accused the Labour government of appearing weak on Britain’s territorial interests.

The UK has consistently rejected Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands, while maintaining that the wishes of the islanders are central to its position.

Britain’s UN ambassador said Argentina’s repeated references to UN resolutions calling for negotiations over sovereignty did not alter the islanders’ right to self-determination.

“However, these do not modify or dilute the obligation of nations to respect the legally binding right of self-determination,” the ambassador said.

The statement added that Argentina “continues to deny that this fundamental human right applies to the people of the Falkland Islands, and actively seeks opportunities in international fora to assert its sovereignty claim”.

“This behaviour is wholly incompatible with the principles established in the United Nations Charter and is not the behaviour we expect of a democracy.”

Milei has meanwhile criticised the UN, describing the organisation as “useless” and accusing it of failing to respond to what Buenos Aires regards as unilateral British changes to the status of the Falklands.

The dispute over oil adds an economic dimension to the sovereignty confrontation. The Sea Lion development could provide a significant new source of hydrocarbons for the Falklands and represents an important commercial opportunity for Navitas and Rockhopper.

For Britain, the immediate issue is whether the drilling proceeds as planned and whether Buenos Aires can turn its legal challenge into an effective obstacle.

The two-week deadline therefore marks a fresh escalation in a dispute where sovereignty, natural resources and competing interpretations of international law remain tightly intertwined.