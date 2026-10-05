Britain’s industrial ambitions rest on some very small details

Talk of a new era for British industry has grown louder in recent months, with ministers pointing to defence spending, advanced manufacturing and fresh investment in UK factories as the foundations of future growth. Much of the conversation focuses on big numbers: billions for defence, hundreds of millions for new plants, thousands of apprenticeships. Less attention goes to the specialist firms that make those ambitions workable in practice.

Every jet engine, radar system, armoured vehicle and satellite depends on a supply chain that runs far deeper than the prime contractors whose names appear in the headlines. Among the least visible links in that chain are surface finishing companies, the businesses that coat, plate and treat components so they can survive the conditions they’ll face in service.

Where the finish becomes the function

In defence and aerospace electronics, gold plating is a good example of how a tiny detail can decide whether a system works. Connector contacts, circuit board pads and switching components are often coated with a thin layer of gold, sometimes less than a micron thick, because gold doesn’t oxidise or corrode. That keeps electrical resistance low and signals clean, even after years of vibration, moisture and temperature extremes.

For military equipment, that reliability isn’t a nice extra. A radio, targeting system or navigation unit that fails because of a corroded contact is a serious problem, and the cost of fixing it in the field is vastly higher than the cost of getting the finish right in the factory.

The same applies across civil aerospace, space, rail signalling, medical devices and telecommunications. As more of the economy becomes electrified and connected, the number of connections that need protecting keeps rising.

Export markets add another dimension. British defence and aerospace products compete internationally on quality and reliability, and overseas customers expect components to meet demanding specifications. A weak link at the finishing stage can undermine the reputation of an entire system.

A capability that can’t be switched on overnight

Plating isn’t a simple, interchangeable service. It involves carefully controlled chemistry, specialist equipment, environmental permits and staff with years of hands-on experience. Aerospace and defence customers typically require documented quality systems, traceability and adherence to strict specifications before a supplier is approved.

That makes the capability hard to build quickly. A new plating line takes significant time and capital to design, install and qualify. Skilled platers and process chemists don’t appear overnight either, and many firms in the sector have ageing workforces.

Some capacity has also been lost over the past two decades as smaller finishers closed or consolidated, leaving certain specialist processes in the hands of relatively few firms.

If the UK wants defence and advanced manufacturing to grow at pace, that pinch point deserves more attention. Prime contractors can win large orders, but they’ll still depend on smaller specialists further down the chain to deliver finished parts on time.

Pressure from energy and materials

Surface finishing is energy intensive. Plating lines run heated tanks, rectifiers and ventilation systems, and many operate around the clock. The recent run of high energy prices has hit the sector hard, as it has other energy intensive manufacturers.

Precious metal costs add another layer of pressure. Gold and silver prices have risen sharply in recent years, and suppliers have had to work closely with customers on pricing, sometimes offering fixed rates on longer contracts to share the risk. Selective plating, which applies gold only where it’s needed, has become a common way to control costs.

Chemical and raw material costs have also climbed, and regulation on the substances used in plating continues to tighten. Keeping up with compliance takes investment, and smaller firms feel that burden more than large ones.

What would help

Business groups have argued for some time that energy costs remain one of the biggest obstacles to UK manufacturing competitiveness. Support targeted at energy intensive processes would make a real difference to firms in the finishing sector.

Skills are another priority. Apprenticeship schemes that reach into specialist trades, not just the headline engineering roles, would help replace retiring expertise. Surface engineering, electrochemistry and process technology are hardly glamorous fields, but they’re essential to the kind of industrial base the government says it wants.

Procurement also plays a role. Longer-term contracts give suppliers the confidence to invest in new lines, automation and capacity. Short, uncertain orders make that kind of investment far harder to justify.

Investment incentives could help too. Capital allowances that make it easier to replace ageing plating lines with modern, more efficient equipment would let firms cut energy use and waste while expanding capacity at the same time.

Small details, big consequences

Britain’s industrial strategy will ultimately be judged on whether it delivers working equipment, reliable infrastructure and products the rest of the world wants to buy. That depends on the whole supply chain, including the parts nobody sees. A connector that works flawlessly for twenty years in a fighter jet or an undersea cable is the product of careful engineering at a microscopic scale.

If policymakers want this new industrial push to last, they’d do well to look beyond the prime contractors and pay attention to the firms that make the details work.