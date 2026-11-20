Manchester United made £677.6 million in the year to June 2026. Matchday income accounted for £153.5 million of it. Commercial revenue was more than twice as large at £317.3 million, with broadcasting adding another £206.8 million. For clubs at this level, the home gate is still valuable, but the bigger business now stretches across television rights, sponsorship, retail, licensing and supporters who may never set foot inside Old Trafford.

Television money keeps working after full-time

Manchester United’s broadcasting income rose to £206.8 million in 2025–26, helped by a third-place Premier League finish and higher domestic competition distributions. European broadcasting revenue, by contrast, fell because the club did not play in UEFA competitions that season. That swing is a useful reminder that television money depends on both the value of central rights and what happens on the pitch. A deep European run can alter the accounts without changing the number of seats inside the stadium.

A shirt is now several sponsorship products at once

United recorded £160.5 million in sponsorship revenue during 2025–26, separate from £156.8 million generated by retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing. The club describes its sponsorship model as segmented, selling different commercial categories to international and regional partners rather than relying on one headline deal. Front-of-shirt branding is only the visible part. Digital content, media backdrops, training wear and regional rights give clubs several ways to sell the same global audience.

Gaming deals have become their own sponsorship category

AC Milan showed how specific those categories can become when it named SPRIBE’s Aviator its official сrash game partner in November 2024. The agreement was built around the club’s international fanbase, with SPRIBE saying the partnership would increase the game’s visibility among Rossoneri supporters worldwide. That is a different commercial product from selling a shirt logo or a hospitality box. A club supplies brand reach and digital attention, while the gaming company gets access to supporters who already follow football on mobile devices and social platforms.

Tottenham wants the stadium busy without Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is being operated as far more than a venue for home fixtures. Tottenham reported £277.1 million in commercial revenue and other income for the year to June 2025, covering sponsorship, merchandising, stadium events, visitor attractions, tours and conferences. The club said 48 events were held at the stadium during the year, up from 37 in 2024. Haringey Council has also backed an increase to as many as 30 major non-football events per year, subject to a Section 106 agreement, allowing more concerts, NFL, rugby and boxing dates around the football calendar.

Merchandise can earn money thousands of miles away

Chelsea’s retail numbers show why physical distance from the stadium matters less than it once did. The club said in July 2025 that sales under its Fanatics partnership had grown by a double-digit annual average since the relationship began in 2018. During 2024 alone, Chelsea merchandise was shipped to supporters in more than 130 countries. Manchester United’s £156.8 million in retail and licensing revenue during 2025–26 points to the same model: the club shop is now an international e-commerce operation as much as a building beside the ground.

Betting partnerships are being sold by region

Tottenham signed two deals in 2026 that show how precisely clubs can divide commercial territory. Betano became an official partner for the 2026–27 season, with branding on training kit, media backdrops, pitchside LEDs and stadium screens before the deal shifts towards Europe and Latin America. Two months later, a separate agreement made Sportsbet.io the club’s official betting partner for North America and Africa, and partnerships with global betting sites (Arabic: مواقع مراهنات عالمية) can therefore be structured around particular territories rather than one worldwide licence. For Tottenham, the value comes from turning the same international support base into several non-overlapping commercial packages.

The stadium is only one part of the business

The strongest clubs are now building income around assets that work on days without a match. Tottenham can host concerts and conferences; Chelsea can sell merchandise in more than 130 countries; Manchester United can generate hundreds of millions from sponsorship, broadcasting and licensing before matchday revenue is counted. None of those businesses replaces the football itself, because league position and European qualification still influence broadcast and commercial value. But the economics have changed: 19 home league fixtures are now only one part of a club’s annual revenue machine.

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