A Russian cargo ship with a record of transporting military equipment burst into flames after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike in the Gulf of Finland, triggering an emergency rescue operation and raising fresh fears over the vulnerability of shipping in the Baltic Sea.

The Sparta II, a vessel sanctioned by both the United States and Ukraine, was reportedly struck on November 21 while in Russian territorial waters.

The attack left the ship without steering capability, sending it drifting into Finnish territorial waters near Loviisa as an uncontrolled fire tore through the vessel.

Finnish authorities warned that further explosions could occur and that the ship risked sinking if the blaze could not be contained.

The fire remained active later that day, although it was no longer spreading.

Ilja Iljin, a commander at the Finnish Border Guard headquarters, told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that the vessel had apparently been hit by Ukrainian drones. He said the loss of steering had left the ship drifting towards Finland, prompting authorities to establish a restricted zone around it.

The crew was evacuated as emergency teams battled the blaze. Sailors escaped in lifeboats before being transferred to a nearby cargo ship. No injuries were reported.

The Finnish Border Guard said the rescue operation was continuing, with the Russian rescue vessel Murman joining the firefighting effort at Finland’s request. The vessel has itself been under US sanctions since 2021 because of its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Finnish officials said efforts were being made to ensure Sparta II could be towed back into Russia’s maritime area of responsibility, partly to reduce the risk of environmental damage.

But the operation could prove lengthy. Iljin warned Yle that extinguishing the fire might take days or even weeks, while the unidentified nature of the cargo was making it difficult to assess the possibility of further explosions.

The ship’s links to Russia’s military establishment have heightened those concerns. Iljin said military equipment could be aboard, although Finnish authorities had not confirmed whether the vessel was carrying weapons or other military supplies.

Finland’s Defence Ministry said its armed forces had detected a drone attack on a Russian merchant vessel in international waters west of Suursaari Island on the morning of November 21. The ministry confirmed that the ship had been damaged and said Helsinki had informed its allies.

Temporary aviation and maritime restrictions were imposed in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution.

Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen said Ukraine was likely responsible for the strike, although the reason the vessel had been targeted remained unclear, according to Reuters. Kyiv has not claimed responsibility.

The incident has nevertheless drawn attention to the role played by Russian commercial shipping in supporting Moscow’s military operations. Sparta II is operated by Oboronlogistika, a shipping company linked to Russia’s Defence Ministry and subject to Canadian and other international sanctions. The vessel itself is sanctioned by Washington and Kyiv.

It has previously transported Russian military equipment, including during Moscow’s withdrawal from Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The confrontation unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions in the region. Finland’s Defence Ministry also reported a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter just hours after the attack.

The helicopter allegedly entered Finnish airspace near Loviisa at 12.34pm local time, penetrating up to 4.1 kilometres (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said the suspected incursion could have been connected to rescue or monitoring operations involving the damaged cargo ship. Finland’s Border Guard is investigating.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned that the consequences of Russia’s war were increasingly being felt beyond the battlefield and in neighbouring countries.

“Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor,” Orpo said, according to Reuters.

The comments came as a Ukrainian presidential adviser appeared to suggest that the fire aboard Sparta II was no coincidence.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s sanctions policy adviser, told the Kyiv Independent that vessels supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex appeared to be experiencing an unfortunate run of incidents.

“Yes, quite a coincidence, isn’t it? It seems that vessels sanctioned by Ukraine for systematically supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex have a rather unfortunate tendency to catch fire,” Vlasiuk said.

“And I suspect this may be neither the only nor the last such incident.”

With the cause of the fire still under investigation, the cargo unidentified and the vessel continuing to burn, the episode has exposed the growing risks surrounding Russian-linked shipping in waters bordering Nato territory.