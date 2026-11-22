Households facing another surge in energy costs have been warned that their bills could rise further as increasing numbers of consumers struggle to pay — or simply refuse to settle — their accounts, leaving those who do pay to shoulder the shortfall.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said a “huge” number of people could no longer afford their energy bills, while a growing proportion were choosing not to pay. The combined effect, he warned, was transferring the cost of unpaid accounts to other electricity consumers, adding around £80 a year to the typical household’s expenses.

The warning comes as energy consultancy Cornwall Insight forecasts that the annual bill for a typical household could increase by 26 per cent in January, adding approximately £443 to the current price cap. If realised, the increase would take bills to their highest levels since 2023, intensifying pressure on families already struggling with the cost of living.

O’Shea told the BBC that the scale of non-payment had become a serious problem for the British energy market.

“There’s a massive problem with people not paying their bills in the UK in the UK,” he said.

“There’s a huge amount of people that can’t afford to pay their bills, and there’s a number of people, an increasing number of people, that are choosing not to pay their bills.”

He said the collective cost was being distributed across the wider customer base, with every electricity consumer effectively contributing between £1.50 and £1.60 a week to cover unpaid bills.

“And it’s just going to get worse when bills go up. It’s just going to get worse,” he warned.

The prospect of another substantial increase is particularly concerning because of its timing. Energy consumption rises sharply during the winter, with O’Shea estimating that two-thirds of annual household energy use takes place during the colder months.

The first quarter of the year is typically the most demanding, with January and February bringing the coldest weather just as households are recovering financially from Christmas.

“I’m really concerned because the first quarter of the year is when people use the majority of their energy,” he said.

He added that forecasts of a substantial increase were “materially correct”, warning that households already unable to meet their bills would face an even greater challenge once prices rise.

The pressure on domestic finances is also reflected in the latest inflation figures. Official data showed prices rose by 3.6 per cent in the year to October, compared with 3.5 per cent in September, largely because of higher petrol and diesel costs.

The conflict in the Middle East has added another layer of uncertainty to the energy outlook, with disruption and instability in global markets feeding concerns about the cost of oil and gas.

The government has also faced mounting pressure over its approach to domestic energy production, particularly the proposed development of the Rosebank oilfield.

Energy Secretary Miattah Fahnbullah rejected arguments that approving the project would bring down household bills, despite demands from the Conservatives and Reform UK to allow drilling.

She said Rosebank’s production would be sold into international markets rather than reserved for British consumers.

“[Rosebank’s oil] would be sold into global fossil fuel markets,” she said.

Fahnbullah argued that reducing exposure to volatile international prices required a greater shift towards renewable energy, nuclear power and other domestic sources of clean electricity.

If approved, Rosebank’s developers claim the field could account for a tenth of UK oil production by the 2030s.

But with another winter of expensive energy approaching, the immediate challenge for millions of households remains how to absorb higher bills — and how much longer consumers who pay on time can be expected to cover the growing cost of those who do not.