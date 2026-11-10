UK vows to ‘robustly defend’ Falklands oil project as Argentina launches legal challenge

Britain has vowed to “robustly defend” its interests in the Falkland Islands after Argentina launched an international legal challenge seeking to halt a major offshore oil development, escalating tensions over the disputed South Atlantic territory.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will listen to Argentina’s demands for provisional measures on Tuesday; the proceedings are expected to last two days.

The case centres on the Sea Lion oilfield, a potentially lucrative project that Buenos Aires regards as an unlawful exploitation of resources in waters it claims as its own.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK was “fully engaged in the UNCLOS process, and we’ll clearly set out our position on Argentina’s request for provisional measures before the tribunal”.

He added: “We’ll continue to robustly defend our interests and those of the Falkland Islanders. The hearing is not about the sovereignty of the Falklands.”

The spokesman rejected Argentina’s interpretation of events, insisting that islanders retained the right to develop their natural resources. “Argentina’s initiation of proceedings does not itself require lawful economic activity to cease,” he said, adding that Britain would present its legal position to the tribunal.

The challenge follows an ultimatum issued by Argentina’s President Javier Milei in September, when he gave the project two weeks to be scrapped. Milei had threatened international arbitration, saying he had “instructed the Foreign Ministry and legal teams to initiate international arbitration” over what he described as “the illegal plundering of our resources through the Sea Lion Project”. He subsequently called the development a “clear and present danger”.

Sea Lion is a joint venture between British company Rockhopper Exploration and Israel’s Navitas Petroleum, situated about 130 miles from the Falklands. The field is estimated to contain 1.7 billion barrels of oil, with extraction expected to begin within two years.

The dispute has drawn increasingly forceful political rhetoric in Britain. Andy Burnham previously declared: “We will stand firm in the face of any threats,” adding: “We will defend the right of the Falkland Islanders to self-determination and to remain British.”

The confrontation revives one of the most sensitive territorial disputes in British foreign policy. The two countries fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982, in which 255 British servicemen and three islanders died.

Since then, Falkland Islanders have repeatedly expressed overwhelming support for remaining a British overseas territory. Milei, however, has dismissed the legitimacy of their wishes, telling the United Nations that self-determination did not apply “since the population was implanted by the occupying power on a territory whose sovereignty is in dispute”.

The tribunal hearing now risks adding a new legal and economic dimension to a dispute that has remained unresolved for more than four decades.