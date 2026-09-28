Kew Gardens tops Britain’s wedding wish list as wedding law reform could give tourism a boost

Kew Gardens has topped a new ranking of 50 dream wedding locations across England, Scotland and Wales, as proposed changes to wedding law could give couples greater freedom over where they legally marry.

New analysis from MyPrivateTours.com ranked 50 of Britain’s most popular destinations using search demand, wedding-related searches and Instagram popularity.

Kew Gardens came out on top with a score of 92 out of 100, followed by Edinburgh Castle (84) and the Lake District National Park (80).

The findings come as the Government consults on proposals to reform wedding law in England and Wales. The consultation closes on 24 September 2026 and could give couples greater choice over where and how they legally marry.

The Government has said the proposed reforms could benefit the wedding, tourism and hospitality industries, while a Law Commission estimate cited in the consultation suggests the changes could generate almost £140 million in additional annual spending if they result in more weddings.

Kew Gardens tops Britain’s wedding wish list

Kew Gardens takes the top spot with a score of 92, driven by strong general search interest, wedding-related searches and social media popularity.

The London gardens attract an estimated 157,000 searches per month, including around 1,680 monthly wedding-related searches. The #KewGardens hashtag also has an estimated 81.7 million posts.

Edinburgh Castle ranks second with a score of 84, attracting an estimated 230,000 searches per month.

The Lake District National Park ranks third with 80, followed by Blenheim Palace on 80 and Windsor Castle on 79.

London also features again in the top 10, with Tower Bridge ranking seventh with a score of 76.

Britain’s 10 Most-Wanted Wedding Locations

Kew Gardens – 92

Edinburgh Castle – 84

Lake District National Park – 80

Blenheim Palace – 80

Windsor Castle – 79

The Cotswolds – 79

Tower Bridge – 76

Loch Lomond – 75

Glencoe – 73

Isle of Skye – 72

Could wedding law reform create a new tourism opportunity?

Greater freedom over where couples can legally marry could have an impact beyond the wedding ceremony itself.

For destination weddings, couples and their guests may also spend money on hotels, restaurants, transport, attractions and local experiences, potentially creating additional opportunities for businesses in popular wedding destinations.

This could be particularly relevant for scenic and heritage locations already attracting large numbers of visitors.

The Government’s consultation highlights the potential economic benefits of reform, including increased spending associated with additional weddings.

Sam Tawfik, tourism expert at MyPrivateTours.com said, “Britain has no shortage of places that people dream about visiting, so it makes sense that many of those same destinations would feature on couples’ wedding wish lists. “If the proposed reforms give couples more freedom over where they marry, the impact could extend beyond the ceremony itself. A destination wedding can bring additional visitors to hotels, restaurants, attractions and local tourism businesses.

“Our ranking shows just how much interest already exists in some of Britain’s best-known destinations. If the rules change, these places could become even more attractive to couples looking to turn their wedding into a wider travel experience.”

London locations feature prominently

London’s position as a major tourism destination is reflected in the ranking, with Kew Gardens taking first place and Tower Bridge making the top 10.

Both locations combine strong visitor interest with high levels of wedding-related and social media interest, highlighting the potential appeal of well-known London landmarks as wedding destinations.

For London’s hospitality and tourism businesses, any increase in destination weddings could mean more opportunities to capture spending from couples and their guests before and after the ceremony.

The consultation applies to England and Wales. Scotland was included in the MyPrivateTours.com ranking because the study covers destinations across Great Britain; Scottish wedding law already provides greater flexibility over where legal marriage ceremonies can take place.

The consultation on the proposed reforms closes on 24 September 2026.

Methodology

MyPrivateTours.com analysed 50 locations across England, Scotland and Wales using overall search demand, wedding-related searches and Instagram popularity. Search data came from Ahrefs and Instagram estimates from Ampify. Scores were weighted 40% for overall search demand, 35% for wedding demand and 25% for Instagram popularity, with unusually large figures adjusted to reduce their impact. Data was initially collected in July 2026 and rechecked in August 2026.

About MyPrivateTours

MyPrivateTours.com creates private, tailor-made tours across the UK and Europe, helping travellers discover iconic landmarks, hidden gems and authentic local experiences through personalised itineraries led by expert guides.