Burnham warns Argentina ‘we will stand firm’ as Milei escalates

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has warned Argentina that Britain will “stand firm” against threats to the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands, as tensions with Buenos Aires intensify and the US reviews its longstanding position on the disputed territory.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Burnham said Britain would defend the right of Falkland Islanders to determine their own future and remain British.

“The clear position is: we will stand firm in the face of any threats. We will defend the right of the Falkland Islanders to self-determination and to remain British,” Mr Burnham told reporters.

He said he had made the position clear directly to US President Donald Trump during their meeting at the UN.

“I just wanted the president to know directly from me, that’s the clear British position, and he very much understood what I was saying,” Mr Burnham said.

The intervention follows a series of increasingly assertive moves by Argentine President Javier Milei, whose government has sought tougher measures against companies operating in the Falklands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

Argentina introduced legislation last week that would strengthen sanctions against companies involved in the exploitation of natural resources around the islands. The proposals follow legal action against businesses linked to offshore oil exploration.

Mr Milei has also repeatedly restated Argentina’s claim to the islands. In an address earlier this month, he said the “winds of change” favoured Argentina’s position.

The dispute has acquired an additional strategic dimension following Mr Trump’s comments in August that the US position on the Falklands was among a number of foreign-policy positions under review.

The United States has historically maintained a neutral position on the sovereignty dispute, while recognising that the islanders’ wishes are relevant to the question of their future.

For Britain, however, the government’s position remains explicit. The Foreign Office said last week that the Falklands are British and that the islands have the right to develop their natural resources in accordance with the principle of self-determination.

Mr Burnham also addressed the issue directly in his UN speech, warning that Britain would stand firm against threats to the rule of law, including challenges to British overseas territories.

“We will stand firm in the face of any threats and challenges to the rule of law,” he said.

“Not just from Russia, but also from others, including where they threaten the rights of British territories to remain British – such as the Falkland Islands.”

The latest confrontation comes more than four decades after Britain and Argentina fought a 74-day war over the islands in 1982, after Argentine forces occupied the territory.

The conflict ended with the defeat and withdrawal of Argentine forces, with 255 British military personnel, three Falkland Islanders and 649 Argentine military personnel killed.

Since then, sovereignty has remained disputed, despite successive British governments maintaining that the islands are British and successive Argentine governments continuing to press Buenos Aires’ claim.

The renewed dispute is now unfolding alongside wider questions about Britain’s relationship with Washington and the strategic priorities of the US administration.

Mr Burnham’s message to both governments was unequivocal: Britain intends to defend the position of the Falkland Islanders, while seeking to manage its relationship with an American president who has signalled that Washington’s traditional neutrality is under review.