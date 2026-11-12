Morrisons rolls out flashing digital shelf labels to help shoppers find products

Morrisons is introducing technology that lets shoppers make supermarket shelf labels flash to help them find products faster, as retailers look for new ways to improve the in-store shopping experience.

The grocer’s new “shop to light” feature enables customers to search for items through the product finder on the home page of its More Card app and select the “flash price label” option.

The app identifies the product’s location in store and asks shoppers to confirm they are in the correct aisle. The corresponding electronic shelf label then flashes magenta, highlighting the precise item they are looking for.

The technology is being rolled out across more than 270 Morrisons stores already equipped with digital shelf labels.

The supermarket said the feature would be particularly useful in densely stocked aisles, where customers can struggle to distinguish between similar products, including herbs, spices and sauces. It could also help shoppers find seasonal goods such as cranberry sauce during the busy Christmas period.

Morrisons has partnered with technology company Vusion to install the electronic labels, which can also update prices automatically and improve pricing accuracy.

Gordon Macpherson, group productivity director at Morrisons, said the retailer was seeking to make shopping more convenient during one of the busiest periods of the year.

“We know that Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for our customers and we’re always looking for new ways to make their shopping experience as easy and convenient as possible,” he said.

“Our new ‘shop to light’ feature is a great example of how we’re using technology to make a real difference in-store, helping our customers find the products they need quickly, whether they’re shopping for their Christmas dinner or just popping in to pick up a few last-minute essentials.”

Roy Horgan, UK and Ireland chief executive at Vusion, said technology could make the shopping journey “simpler, faster and more enjoyable”.

“‘Shop to light’ is a great example of how we can help customers find what they need while making stores more seamless,” he added.

The launch highlights how supermarkets are increasingly using digital tools to improve store operations and customer convenience, with electronic labels offering retailers the additional benefit of being able to change prices without manually replacing traditional shelf tickets.