A rare US Air Force reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea, accompanied by a NATO airborne radar aircraft, has drawn scrutiny after the flights took place less than a day after Ukrainian drones struck the Kerch Bridge and hours before a subsequent attack reportedly demolished a section of the strategic crossing.

The US aircraft, an RC-135U Combat Sent electronic intelligence-gathering plane based at RAF Mildenhall in Britain, was tracked over eastern Romania on Monday before heading towards the western Black Sea, the Kyiv Post reported.

Its presence was accompanied by a NATO-operated E-3A Sentry airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft, which circled over north-eastern Bulgaria.

The timing of the flights, close to Russian-controlled Crimea, has prompted speculation among Russian military commentators that Western intelligence-gathering operations may have helped Ukraine assess Russian air defences before its attacks on the bridge. There is, however, no public evidence establishing a direct link between the reconnaissance missions and the Ukrainian strikes.

Open-source flight tracking platforms identified the US aircraft as RC-135U Combat Sent, tail number 64-14849, operating under the call sign Jake27. It passed over eastern Romania at about 12.00 UTC, or 14.00 local time, before heading out over the Black Sea.

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The aircraft is among the US military’s most specialised intelligence platforms. A modified Boeing 707, valued at about $300mn, it typically carries a crew of 20-25 and is equipped with an extensive array of electronic intelligence sensors.

Unlike more general reconnaissance aircraft, the Combat Sent is designed primarily to collect electronic intelligence on adversary radar systems. Its targets include ground-based air defence installations, airborne and naval radars, electronic jammers, radar-warning equipment and decoys.

By identifying and locating those systems, the aircraft can help military commanders build a picture of an adversary’s defensive capabilities and identify potential vulnerabilities. It can also collect information on anti-radiation missiles, which are designed to home in on radar emissions.

The RC-135U is distinct from the more familiar RC-135V/W Rivet Joint, another US intelligence aircraft used to collect signals intelligence. The Rivet Joint has a broader remit, monitoring military communications, command structures and the deployment of air, land and naval forces, as well as gathering information about an adversary’s wider military posture and intentions.

British-operated RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft regularly patrol the Black Sea, typically once or twice a month. Visible US heavy reconnaissance missions in the region are considerably less common, making Monday’s Combat Sent flight particularly unusual.

According to research by the Kyiv Post, it was the first time during the Russo-Ukrainian war that a US Air Force RC-135 had been publicly tracked flying that route. The last reported sighting of a US heavy reconnaissance aircraft conducting a Crimea-related patrol was in January 2025.

Flight data indicated that the Combat Sent climbed to about 32,500ft and approached to within a possible 80km of Cape Sarych, the southernmost point of Crimea, near the resort town of Foros. At approximately 12.40 UTC, it disappeared from publicly accessible tracking systems, possibly after its transponder was switched off. That explanation has not been independently confirmed.

The Nato E-3A Sentry, tail number LX-N90444 and operating under the call sign NATO 01, was tracked arriving over north-eastern Bulgaria while the American aircraft was in the air. The aircraft is equipped with a powerful airborne radar system and can monitor activity over a broad area, providing commanders with an aerial picture of military movements.

Its position and altitude were consistent with an air-surveillance mission covering parts of Crimea and south-western Russia, where Moscow maintains fighter aircraft and air defence systems. The two aircraft were not reported to have been challenged or intercepted by Russian forces. They left the area, with the Nato aircraft departing the vicinity of eastern Romania at about 16.30 UTC.

The flights followed an earlier Ukrainian drone assault on the Kerch Bridge. In the early hours of Monday, Ukrainian drones struck the crossing at least three times, according to the account provided by the Kyiv Post. One reportedly hit a supporting arch beneath a central section of the bridge, while two others struck the road surface.

Russian authorities initially played down the damage, describing it as limited while announcing that the number of vehicles permitted to cross would be reduced as a precaution.

The bridge, which connects the Russian mainland with occupied Crimea, is one of Moscow’s most important military and logistical routes into the peninsula. Its vulnerability has been a persistent concern for the Kremlin since Ukraine began targeting it during the war.

The next attack, reported around midnight local time on November 16-17, was described as substantially more damaging. It followed the earlier strikes by several hours and reportedly brought down a section of the structure.

Russian military bloggers were quick to connect the unusual American and Nato air activity with the Ukrainian operation. Their claims, however, remain speculation rather than evidence that western aircraft directly supported the attack.

Alexey Vasiliev, a Russian military commentator who writes the Telegram channel Russian Engineer, told his more than 132,000 followers that the timing of the strikes suggested a high degree of coordination.

“The strikes on the bridge were carried out within 4-5 minutes of each other. The timing is simply unrealistic. The enemy’s communications were perfect,” he said.

Vasiliev argued that a Nato reconnaissance aircraft had been able to assess Russian air defence capabilities without interference. He also claimed that Ukraine had used several hundred conventional drones to exhaust Russian air defences before executing the attacks in tightly timed waves.

His comments reflected mounting frustration among pro-Kremlin commentators over Ukraine’s ability to penetrate Russian defences and strike high-value infrastructure. They did not establish that the US aircraft had supplied targeting information or otherwise participated in the operation.

The Combat Sent was not the only surveillance platform to have operated near Crimea in recent days. Flight records showed that a Nato-flagged unmanned aircraft, identified as an RQ Phoenix and said to have comparable data-gathering capabilities to an RC-135, had flown from eastern Romania towards airspace near the peninsula on November 10 — five days before the first reported wave of Ukrainian strikes.

Monday also saw other military aircraft movements across the western Black Sea region. A US Army Beech C-12U-3 Huron, a twin-engined utility aircraft derived from the King Air, flew from Pristina in Kosovo to Mihail Kogălniceanu International Airport near Constanta in Romania.

The aircraft, commonly used to transport small groups of senior personnel, officials or medical passengers, landed about two hours before the Combat Sent arrived in the area and departed later that afternoon.

The airport shares its runway with the Romanian Air Force’s 57th Air Base, named after Captain Aviator Constantin Cantacuzino, adding to the significance of the military traffic through the facility.

Taken together, the movements underline the intensity of intelligence and military activity around the Black Sea as Ukraine continues to target Russian forces and infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

But the central question remains unresolved: whether the unusual US and Nato surveillance flights were routine intelligence-gathering missions, or whether they formed part of a wider effort to monitor Russian defences in the hours before Ukraine’s latest assault. Public flight data can establish where aircraft were seen, but not what information they collected, who received it or whether it was used in the operation.