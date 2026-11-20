Free office software has never been better. Google Docs, LibreOffice, OnlyOffice and Apple’s iWork apps all handle everyday documents, spreadsheets and presentations without costing anything. That raises a fair question: why do millions of people still pay for Microsoft Office? The answer depends on what kind of work is being done and who it is being done with.

This article compares the most popular free options with Microsoft Office and outlines the situations in which the paid suite is still the better choice.

The main free alternatives

Google Workspace apps. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides run in the browser and are free for personal use with a Google account. Their biggest strength is real-time collaboration: several people can edit the same document at once, comment and see changes instantly. They work on any computer with a browser and save everything to the cloud automatically.

LibreOffice. This open-source suite runs on Windows, macOS and Linux and works offline. It includes a word processor, a spreadsheet editor, presentation software and more. It is a popular choice for people who want desktop software without paying for a license.

OnlyOffice. Another open-source option, OnlyOffice focuses on compatibility with Microsoft file formats and offers both desktop and online editors.

Apple iWork. Pages, Numbers and Keynote are free on Mac, iPhone and iPad. They are polished and easy to use but are mainly suited to people who work inside the Apple ecosystem.

Where free tools work well

For personal use, simple school assignments and internal team documents, free tools are often more than enough. Google Docs is especially convenient for group projects, while LibreOffice covers most offline needs. Writers who mainly produce plain text, and teams that keep all their work inside one ecosystem, may never feel the need for anything else.

Free tools also make sense for occasional users. Someone who edits a document a few times a month does not need a paid license.

Where Microsoft Office still has the edge

Compatibility. Many businesses, universities and government institutions still use Word and Excel as the default. Documents with complex layouts, tracked changes, footnotes, embedded charts or macros often look different or lose functionality when opened in other programs. For freelancers and professionals who exchange files with clients, that inconsistency can be costly.

Excel. Spreadsheets are where the gap is largest. Advanced formulas, pivot tables, Power Query, macros and large datasets are handled best in Excel. Analysts, accountants and finance teams usually find free alternatives limiting.

Offline reliability. Browser-based tools depend on an internet connection. Desktop Office works fully offline, which matters for people who travel or work in places with unstable connectivity.

Integration. Outlook, OneDrive, Teams and the rest of the Microsoft ecosystem work together smoothly, which is important in many corporate environments.

Thinking about the real cost

The price of Microsoft Office depends on the model chosen. A Microsoft 365 subscription is paid monthly or yearly and includes updates and cloud storage. A perpetual license, such as Office 2021 or 2024, is paid for once and installed on one computer. For someone who uses the same computer for several years, a one-time license often works out cheaper than a subscription.

Marketplaces for digital goods have made perpetual licenses more accessible, since many sellers offer keys for different editions at competitive prices. Buyers who want to compare current offers can see offers from several sellers, check ratings and reviews and choose an edition that matches their operating system and needs.

When weighing cost, it is worth counting time as well as money. A student who spends an hour fixing broken formatting before every submission, or a freelancer who has to rebuild a client’s spreadsheet after converting it, is paying a hidden price for free software.

A mixed approach

Many people combine tools. They use Google Docs for collaborative drafts and quick notes, and Microsoft Office for final versions, complex spreadsheets and files that go to clients. This approach captures the convenience of free cloud tools while avoiding compatibility problems where they matter most.

Small teams can also mix licenses: employees who work heavily with Excel or client documents get Office, while others use free tools for internal work.

How to decide

A few questions help clarify the choice. How often are files exchanged with people outside the team? How complex are the spreadsheets and documents? Is offline work important? Do clients or employers require specific formats? If the answers point to frequent external collaboration, complex files or offline work, Microsoft Office is likely worth the investment. If most work is simple, internal and online, free tools may be enough.

The bottom line

Free office suites are excellent for many everyday tasks, and nobody should pay for features they do not need. But Microsoft Office remains the standard in many professional settings, especially where compatibility, advanced spreadsheets and offline reliability matter. Choosing the right tool is less about loyalty to a brand and more about matching the software to the work.