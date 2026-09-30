Whop launches Economic Intelligence

Whop, a fintech platform where people run their business online, get paid and send payments, has launched Economic Intelligence, a layer that tells businesses what to do next to earn more revenue and win more customers, and then does the work.

In the US, 65% of aspiring entrepreneurs already use AI to launch a business and 46% of business owners use it to run one. The catch, Whop argues, is that most of that AI hands every business the same generic advice. A model can say “post more consistently” or “run an ad campaign”, but it has no view of what is working for businesses like yours right now.

Economic Intelligence is Whop’s answer. It is not a model and it is not an agent. It is Whop-owned context, built on how successful businesses operate at every stage, across every vertical on the platform, from precious metals dealers to in-person dog trainers and thousands of other niches. As Whop puts it, models are commoditised now, and your agent is just an execution layer guided by Economic Intelligence.

How it works

Businesses reach Economic Intelligence through recommended actions. On the homepage of a Whop business, just below the balance, a new “Recommended for you” section lists the highest-return move to make next. Hovering over an action shows its projected value, and an action history tracks the returns on moves already taken.

Click an action and it drops straight into Whop AI Chat, which asks only for what it needs, such as a product name, before executing. Accept a recommendation and the platform can carry it out on your behalf with minimal input. For developers, Economic Intelligence is also available through an API endpoint, a perk for teams building on Whop’s stack.

What it recommends

For existing businesses, recommendations range from the large to the granular. They include optimising a website and funnel with Whop Blueprints, adjusting product pricing, launching high-return ad campaigns through Whop Ads, recovering abandoned carts and cutting churn through automatic retargeting, or setting up a recurring weekly message to a business’s top clients. The common thread is that every action shortens the time to the next money earned.

For someone starting out, it goes further still. Economic Intelligence can recommend a business to build and construct the website for it.

The results

Whop ran Economic Intelligence in beta across 14,905 businesses that earned between 12 July and 10 August, then saw recommended actions from 11 August to 9 September. Over that period, combined sales grew 31.8% for businesses using it, against 3.9% for those without. Unique paying customers rose 26.3% versus 2.2%, and transaction counts climbed 26.5% versus 1.5%.

The time from clicking a recommended action to earning its next sale has fallen 54%, to just 12 hours, across the businesses it has been rolled out to.

“Whop has economic data from business across sectors, and in a world where models are all commoditized, we can marry agentic actions with this data to unlock value for many people building businesses,” said Ishan Garg, Head of Engineering at Whop.

The bigger picture

The launch is another step toward Whop’s stated mission to deliver everyone a sustainable income. The company is building the first end-to-end API for running a business, one that handles money movement, customer acquisition and the mobilisation of an on-demand workforce.

The Whop CLI already lets a business run programmatically, and a partnership with SpaceXAI brings that capability into Grok and Cursor. Economic Intelligence adds the next layer, turning data-driven insight into the specific move that grows a business faster.

Whop describes it as the hire who knows your whole business, built in. Businesses can join the waitlist from the whop.com dashboard, and the full announcement is on the Whop blog.