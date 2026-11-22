Labour is facing growing pressure to exempt youth organisations from its proposed tourist tax after the Scouts warned that the levy could add more than £1million to its annual costs, threatening to make camping trips and residential activities more expensive for children.

The proposed charge, which would allow mayors and local authorities in England to impose fees on overnight accommodation, has been branded a “tent tax” by volunteer leaders concerned that charities could end up paying for the privilege of giving young people access to outdoor activities.

The Scout Association estimates that a levy of 5 per cent across its 1,423,344 annual overnight stays would leave it facing an additional bill of £1.04million a year. The legislation contains no maximum rate, although Labour mayors have indicated that they would limit the charge to 5 per cent.

The financial consequences could extend across every section of the movement, from Squirrels and Beavers to Cubs, Scouts and Explorers, as well as volunteers organising residential activities.

Dwayne Fields, the UK Chief Scout, called on ministers to exclude youth organisations from the legislation altogether. While acknowledging the case for investment in local communities, he warned that the proposed levy risked undermining the work of charities providing opportunities for young people.

“We strongly support investment being made available to strengthen local communities. Well-crafted legislation can unlock that opportunity,” he said.

“But we are firmly opposed to any proposal that would see local mayors tax Scouts and other voluntary youth organisations for camping trips that equip young people with skills for life, while burdening volunteers with the role of unpaid government tax collectors.”

Chris Taylor, lead volunteer for Greater Manchester East Scout County, described the proposal as “madness”, warning that the levy would create both a direct financial burden and additional administrative costs.

His county oversees Linnet Clough campsite in Stockport, where the impact could be particularly pronounced. Taylor told the BBC that its members had spent nearly 25,000 nights away from home in the previous year.

“Our members spent nearly 25,000 nights away from home last year, and a 5% levy would add over £11,000 a year to the cost of their camps and sleepovers,” he said.

The tax itself, however, would not be the only expense. Taylor warned that the charity could also have to employ someone to administer the levy and submit returns to the mayor’s office.

“On top of that, and as a charity, we’d have to employ someone just to collect the tax and send returns to the Mayor’s office. That’s another £7,000 a year, and that’s just one campsite – there are plenty more across Manchester.”

Girlguiding would face similar exposure if the legislation proceeds without exemptions, raising concerns that the costs could spread across youth organisations throughout England.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has sought to reassure charities, saying local leaders introducing the levy would have the option to exempt particular forms of accommodation, including camping pitches commonly used by Scouts and Girl Guides.

The department said revenue would remain within the local area and be used to improve the visitor experience and support growth in high streets, parks and events.

But campaigners want more than the possibility of local exemptions. Labour MP Gareth Snell, who represents Stoke-on-Trent Central, raised the issue in the Commons and urged ministers to remove mayors’ discretion, guaranteeing that Scout camps would be excluded.

He said Scouts “provide some of the most memorable experiences for young people up and down the country.”

The dispute exposes a potential tension at the heart of Labour’s plans to give local leaders greater powers to raise money from tourism. While the levy is intended to generate funding for local improvements, charities warn that applying it to youth accommodation could divert money away from activities that already depend heavily on volunteers and limited budgets.

Wales has adopted a different approach. Its government has confirmed that young people staying in hostels, campsites and outdoor centres will be exempt from its own tourism tax, due to take effect next year.

For the Scouts, the question is whether England will follow that precedent or leave youth organisations exposed to a charge they argue could make affordable outdoor experiences harder to sustain.