Defence investment in Scotland directly supported 12,200 industry jobs in 2024-25, a 7 per cent increase on the previous year, as the country strengthens its position as a major centre of Britain’s defence manufacturing and military capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence spent £2.5bn in Scotland in 2025-26, equivalent to approximately £460 per person, Luke Pollard, Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, has disclosed in parliamentary answers.

The figures were provided in response to questions from Stuart Anderson, the Conservative MP for South Shropshire, about Scotland’s contribution to the UK’s sovereign defence industrial base.

Pollard said Scotland played an important role in sustaining domestic defence capabilities, with its contribution extending from naval shipbuilding to surveillance radar and advanced electro-optical systems.

The 12,200 jobs supported by defence investment represent a 7 per cent increase on the previous financial year, although the Ministry of Defence does not hold specific figures for the number of people employed in skilled defence roles in Edinburgh.

The city nevertheless benefits from a substantial regional defence supply chain, including Leonardo MW, which produces surveillance radars and countermeasure systems, and Babcock International, which operates shipyards at Rosyth.

Pollard said Edinburgh also benefited from the wider defence workforce and network of suppliers supporting the industry across Scotland.

Questions were also raised about contracts awarded to Leonardo UK, a major supplier of defence electronics and radar technology.

Pollard said a search of departmental contract records identified the most recent Leonardo contract listing Scotland as the location of work began in 2024.

However, he cautioned that this did not capture the full extent of the company’s Scottish operations. Contracts awarded to Leonardo UK could include work undertaken in Scotland as part of wider delivery arrangements, while the department’s analysis examined the postcode associated with the core contract rather than the broader supply chain or distribution of work.

The government also said it regularly reviews the resilience and capacity of Britain’s defence industrial base, including its radar manufacturing capabilities.

Pollard said the Ministry of Defence worked closely with industry partners to ensure manufacturing capacity could meet current operational requirements and the demands of future defence programmes. He added that every UK nation and region played an important role in the country’s defence effort, pointing to Scotland’s advanced radar and defence electronics manufacturing base.

Scotland’s strategic importance extends well beyond employment and procurement spending. The Clyde is home to the Royal Navy’s Type 26 frigate programme, while the Type 31 frigates are being built at Rosyth. Faslane and Coulport also form the centre of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.

Edinburgh has an important role in advanced combat aviation technology. Leonardo’s Scottish operations contribute to the ECRS Mk2 radar programme for the Eurofighter Typhoon, reinforcing the country’s position in high-value defence electronics.

The latest figures underline the scale of Scotland’s contribution to Britain’s military supply chain, as the government seeks to maintain domestic industrial capacity and ensure the armed forces can access critical equipment and technology.