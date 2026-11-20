One of the easiest mistakes to make in construction planning is choosing a quote before you know how much trade you’ll lose. One builder may save you £5,000 on a shop refurbishment if you close for a fortnight. Another could instead offer to do the work in stages so you can keep half the shop open.

Paying more really depends on how much you’d earn by staying open and whether customers could use the shop safely during its renovation. Alongside this, there are other mistakes that pose a nuisance to your business.

1. Leaving the working day out of the brief

If you need to stay open during work, talk to your construction company through an ordinary day.

For example, a London health clinic’s floor plan might show exactly where the new reception desk will go. By nine o’clock the waiting room could be full so patients, each of whom will still need somewhere to check in while the desk is out of use.

For other businesses, particularly shops, speak to those who open up or take deliveries. They’ll be able to give you a good idea of which situations would force them to turn customers away.

2. Accepting a quote without checking who pays for what

Even with the same brief, two contractors can price quite different jobs. On an office fit-out, that might mean the builder has included sockets and data cabling but expects your IT supplier to provide the network equipment.

If the IT supplier has only quoted to move the computers, those purchases will be missing from your budget.

Put quotes side by side and check who supplies each item. Where a builder has put in an allowance, ask what it covers.

For the shop owner, the useful figure is how much profit a fortnight of partial opening would preserve. Some customers might order online or buy the following week anyway.

Others will take their business elsewhere. Estimate the margin on the sales you’d keep, then deduct any extra costs of staying open, such as paying staff to move stock each evening.

3. Assuming the builder has taken care of health and safety

Your business already has health and safety responsibilities to handle. Under the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015, a business commissioning building work has legal duties as a commercial client. These apply to a small refurbishment too.

You need to allow enough time and resources for the work and give the designers and contractors bidding for it relevant information about the premises.

Ask who will actually carry out the work. If more than one contractor is involved, or it’s reasonable to expect that there will be, you must appoint a principal designer and a principal contractor in writing. Do this as soon as practicable and before construction starts.

If you rarely commission building work, a CDM advisor can help you work out which appointments to make and what information to gather. Your business still holds the client duties. Before work starts, make sure the principal contractor has prepared a construction phase plan. On a single-contractor job, that contractor prepares it.

4. Booking a start date before checking access

One detail your contractor needs early on is how they’ll get materials into the building. Walk the delivery route together. A new reception counter might fit in the goods lift with inches to spare, but can it make the turn from the lift lobby into your office?

Start that walk out on the street. Westminster City Council, for example, asks for ten working days’ notice for a parking bay suspension. If a delivery depends on one, check the rules for your borough and agree who will apply.

Inside the premises, the manager can tell you when contractors can use the lift or carry out noisy work. Get those times confirmed before you book a delivery or inform customers of any closures.

5. Letting small changes go through on a nod

Once the dates are agreed, the cost of a change depends as much on when you ask as on what you want. Moving a socket on a drawing takes minutes, but asking after the wall is plastered can mean paying an electrician for a return visit.

You’ll also want to agree on who can approve changes. You can ask the contractor to confirm any extra cost or delay before going ahead.

Find out when they need an answer, too. If the plasterer is due on Monday and the only director who can approve the change is away on Friday, Thursday is the deadline that belongs in the director’s diary.

6. Calling the job finished before you can trade

Allow time between the contractor handing the space back and your first day of trading. Before you announce a reopening date, ask the person running the first shift to talk you through it.

That particular conversation can give you a way to judge what’s urgent and what can wait. A scratch on a cupboard door can wait but you certainly don’t want to put off providing customers with a working till.