UK in a ‘dangerous new chapter’ as British paratroopers prepare fresh Falklands conflict

Britain has stepped up military preparations on the Falkland Islands as Argentina’s president escalates threats over sovereignty and offshore oil exploration, reviving tensions over a territory that became the scene of a bloody war in 1982.

British paratroopers have completed a major six-day exercise across the South Atlantic islands, rehearsing amphibious assaults, close-quarters combat and a gruelling 20-mile overnight march in a war game modelled on the operation that helped Britain repel Argentina’s invasion four decades ago.

The exercise, reported by The Times as the first of its kind in years, comes as President Javier Milei describes the British Overseas Territory as being under “illegal foreign occupation” and threatens that Argentina may “take matters into our own hands”.

The renewed confrontation is increasingly focused on the Sea Lion oilfield, where exploration has become a flashpoint in the longstanding sovereignty dispute. With valuable energy resources at stake, the row now threatens to spill beyond diplomatic rhetoric into a legal battle over commercial activity in the South Atlantic.

Foreign Office minister Uma Kumaran has warned that Britain will take further action if Argentina’s threats persist, insisting the government will do “whatever it takes” to protect islanders and businesses.

Addressing MPs, she criticised Milei’s “inflammatory remarks” and what she described as increasingly aggressive statements from Argentine foreign minister Pablo Quirno.

“We will respond firmly and promptly to Argentine threats to apply measures beyond its jurisdiction, which are intended to frighten businesses,” Kumaran said, warning that such conduct damaged legal certainty and confidence in Argentina as an economic partner.

Her message was unequivocal: Britain does not seek confrontation, but will not allow pressure from Buenos Aires to dictate what happens on the islands.

“ They will be legal, they will be proportionate, and let me assure you, they will be robust,” she said of possible additional measures.

The military exercise deliberately echoes Operation Sutton, the British landing operation launched in May 1982 after Argentine forces invaded the islands. Although the latest manoeuvres do not establish that conflict is imminent, their scale underscores the renewed importance London attaches to military readiness as tensions rise.

The dispute has acquired a sharper economic edge after Milei demanded that exploration work at Sea Lion be halted. On September 28, he gave Britain a two-week deadline before threatening arbitration under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Kumaran confirmed that the UK would engage with the legal process, while rejecting any suggestion that Argentina’s notification automatically changes the status of existing operations.

“It does not invalidate licences issued by the Falkland Islands government,” she told MPs. Nor, she added, does it alter the islands’ regulatory authority or require lawful hydrocarbons development to stop.

The distinction is crucial for investors and operators: Argentina’s threatened proceedings may create uncertainty, but Britain maintains that they do not themselves suspend licensed activity.

The confrontation places London in a delicate position. It must defend the islanders’ interests and deter further pressure without allowing the dispute to escalate into a wider crisis with Argentina.

For Milei, the sovereignty claim remains politically potent. For Britain, accepting coercion over the islands or their economic future would undermine its longstanding position.

More than four decades after the 1982 war, British troops are again rehearsing the operations required to defend the Falklands. The immediate battlefield is diplomatic and legal, but with military preparations intensifying and oil wealth at stake, the risk of a dangerous miscalculation is growing.