Almost half of London businesses already trading internationally plan to enter new export or import markets over the next three years, underlining the capital’s appetite for overseas growth despite mounting costs, tariff uncertainty and difficulties securing affordable finance.

Research from Lloyds found that 48 per cent of internationally active London firms intend to enter new markets over the next one to three years, exceeding the UK average of 45 per cent. None of the London businesses surveyed expected to reduce their international activity.

The findings suggest that companies are looking beyond domestic demand for new customers and opportunities, even as the expense and complexity of cross-border trade threaten to constrain their ambitions.

London ranked among the regions most keen to expand internationally, behind Scotland, where 65 per cent of businesses plan to enter new markets, and the East Midlands, at 51 per cent.

The latest Lloyds Business Barometer also revealed that 35 per cent of internationally trading London firms intend to deepen their relationships in existing export or import markets, while 29 per cent plan to diversify away from current trading partners. Nearly a quarter, or 24 per cent, expect to maintain their existing international activity without significant expansion.

The appetite for growth comes after a strong year for overseas trade. Some 45 per cent of London businesses trading internationally said their activity had increased over the past 12 months, compared with just 9 per cent reporting a decline.

Nationally, 47 per cent of internationally active businesses reported an increase and 12 per cent a fall. The North West recorded the strongest growth, at 54 per cent, followed by the South East at 53 per cent and the East Midlands at 52 per cent.

London nevertheless stands out for the breadth of its international business community. Nearly three quarters of companies in the capital — 73 per cent — now export or import goods and services, the highest proportion of any UK nation or region and well above the national average of 63 per cent.

The figure compares with 70 per cent in the North West and 68 per cent in the West Midlands. Manufacturing is the most internationally engaged sector, with 82 per cent of businesses trading across borders.

But the research also exposes the financial and operational obstacles facing companies seeking to expand. Just 3 per cent of internationally trading London businesses said they faced no significant barriers to increasing their overseas activity.

The cost of international expansion was the most frequently cited concern, identified by 39 per cent of London firms. Tariffs and uncertainty over trade agreements followed at 35 per cent, while a lack of internal skills or specialist knowledge of international trade was cited by 33 per cent.

Currency fluctuations and the difficulty of managing foreign exchange risks were also significant concerns, mentioned by 30 per cent of businesses.

Access to affordable finance emerged as a particularly important issue. Nine in 10 internationally trading London companies said affordable access to trade finance facilities would be important to their future plans, the joint highest proportion in the country alongside the South East and above the UK average of 84 per cent.

More than two in five London firms, or 42 per cent, said such access would be very important, compared with 37 per cent nationally.

London businesses reported the highest access to trade finance facilities of any UK region, at 89 per cent, against 75 per cent across the country. But that headline figure masks significant constraints: 66 per cent of London firms said finance was available but limited or expensive, compared with 51 per cent nationally.

Only 23 per cent described their current access as adequate.

The figures point to a gap between having some form of finance available and being able to obtain funding on terms that support expansion. For businesses seeking to enter unfamiliar markets, manage larger orders or cope with longer payment cycles, expensive or restricted facilities can undermine the commercial case for growth.

Lloyds has sought to address some of the administrative difficulties associated with exporting through the launch of Export Assist, an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to automate documentation checks and identify discrepancies.

The bank estimates that delays and the resubmission of export documents cost businesses about 500,000 days each year. The new tool is intended to reduce that burden and is available to exporters whether or not they bank with Lloyds.

Kirsty Sadler, regional director for London at Lloyds, said the capital had one of the UK’s most internationally connected business communities and that the number of firms preparing to enter new markets was encouraging.

Expanding overseas could provide access to new customers and help companies build resilience by broadening their sources of revenue, she said. But the cost of expansion, tariffs and the need for specialist trade expertise remained significant obstacles.

“Access to the right funding, guidance and FX management tools will be essential to help firms turn their international ambitions into growth,” Sadler said.

The national findings also suggest that internationally active companies are more confident and generate higher turnover than businesses focused exclusively on the domestic market.

Almost half of domestic-only firms, or 47 per cent, said their products or services were primarily aimed at UK customers, rather than identifying a lack of interest in overseas expansion as their principal reason for staying at home.

Amanda Murphy, chief executive of Lloyds Business and Commercial Banking, said the appetite for international growth was important to the wider economy.

With so many internationally active companies planning to break into new markets, she said, businesses needed support to secure investment, manage new orders and create jobs.

“International businesses are more confident and generate higher turnover than their domestic counterparts,” Murphy said. She added that this presented an opportunity for domestic firms to consider overseas trade as an additional source of growth.

Lloyds has hundreds of relationship managers across the UK who can help businesses navigate international markets and secure finance, she said.

The research paints a picture of a London business sector determined to expand its global reach, but facing a difficult equation: strong demand for overseas growth, set against the cost of entering new markets and the price of obtaining the finance and expertise needed to compete.

For the capital’s exporters and importers, ambition is not in short supply. The challenge will be turning it into sustainable growth.