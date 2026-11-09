Traffic-free Oxford Street delivers 28% spending surge as pedestrianisation boosts London’s retail revival

Sadiq Khan hails ‘staggering’ first-week results as visitor numbers jump 16 per cent, international footfall surges and retailers report stronger sales following landmark traffic restrictions.

Oxford Street’s transformation into a traffic-free shopping destination has delivered an immediate boost to London’s retail economy, with new figures showing a 28 per cent increase in consumer spending during its first week of pedestrianisation.

The early results have exceeded the expectations of the Mayor of London and the Oxford Street Development Corporation (OSDC), strengthening hopes that the controversial, long-delayed scheme could restore the capital’s most famous shopping thoroughfare to its former international prominence.

Footfall across the newly pedestrianised section, between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, increased by 16 per cent compared with the equivalent October half-term period last year. International visitor numbers climbed by 42 per cent, while visits to the wider Oxford Street area after 6pm rose by 19 per cent.

The spending figures are equally striking. Payments company Adyen recorded a 28 per cent increase in spending at Oxford Street stores covered by its year-on-year comparison, rising from approximately £2.9mn to £3.7mn. In-store transactions increased by 19 per cent.

For a retail district that has faced mounting competition from online shopping, changing consumer habits and rival international destinations, the figures offer an encouraging early indication that improving the public realm could translate into stronger commercial activity.

Sadiq Khan described the results as evidence of the economic potential of removing traffic from the street.

“These are staggering early results that show the transformational impact that the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street will have,” the Mayor said.

“Our early work has been very warmly received by Londoners and visitors, with a surge in footfall and spend.”

He added that the increase in evening visitors was particularly encouraging, suggesting the street could become more than a daytime shopping destination.

“More people are coming to Oxford Street, more are visiting in the evening and shops are seeing more sales. These initial results are better than we had anticipated and a real boost for the nation’s high street and the businesses that make it such a special place to visit.”

The first phase came into effect on October 26, closing the stretch between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street to private motor vehicles, buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs.

The immediate objective is to create a safer, more spacious environment for shoppers during the crucial Christmas trading period. Significant construction has been deliberately limited in the opening weeks to minimise disruption before the festive retail peak.

Transport data also points to increased activity. Transport for London recorded more entries and exits at Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations during the first traffic-free week.

Street-level sensors recorded pedestrian numbers outside Bond Street station as much as 46 per cent above the average weekday count for that location between September 7 and October 16.

Crucially, early analysis found no significant overall change in traffic speeds on surrounding roads, while bus operators reported that services continued to run well.

That will provide some reassurance to businesses and commuters concerned that closing one of London’s busiest shopping streets to traffic could simply transfer congestion elsewhere.

The scheme marks the beginning of a wider regeneration programme intended to reposition Oxford Street alongside international retail and leisure destinations such as New York’s Times Square, Paris’s Champs-Élysées and Barcelona’s La Rambla.

The ambition extends beyond shopping. Plans envisage a destination combining flagship retail with next-generation workplaces, hospitality, leisure and cultural attractions, encouraging visitors to stay longer and return more frequently.

Previous attempts to pedestrianise Oxford Street have failed to deliver lasting change, making the current partnership between City Hall and the government particularly significant.

Khan urged Londoners and international visitors to experience the transformed street as Christmas approaches.

“With Christmas around the corner, I’d encourage Londoners and visitors to come and see what a traffic-free Oxford Street has to offer, whether you’re here to shop, meet friends or make an evening of it.”

The Mayor believes the project could usher in a new era for the capital’s best-known shopping destination.

“The new Oxford Street is going to be one of the world’s most exciting public spaces, so come and be a part of this truly momentous project.”

The first-week figures are undoubtedly encouraging, although they represent an initial snapshot rather than proof of a sustained retail revival. Seasonal shopping patterns, international tourism and the Christmas trading period will all influence future results.

Nevertheless, the early evidence suggests that removing traffic has done more than change the appearance of Oxford Street: it has brought more people through its doors and more money into its shops.

The longer-term test will be whether that momentum survives beyond the festive season and translates into lasting investment, stronger retail occupancy and renewed confidence in London’s high street economy.