Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is considering a potential non-aggression pact with Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, as figures within the rival parties explore ways to end a bitter political feud that threatens to divide support on the right.

Behind-the-scenes discussions are reportedly under consideration following Restore’s first electoral breakthrough outside Lowe’s constituency of Great Yarmouth. Candidate Michael Court won the Gunton ward by-election on Lowestoft Town Council this week, giving the fledgling party a victory that could strengthen its position in local politics.

The result has intensified questions about whether Reform should continue competing directly with Restore or seek an accommodation to avoid splitting votes between the two parties.

One senior Reform source told The Guardian that a “non-aggression pact” was in the air, adding that there was a “deal to be done”. However, the source was more sceptical about the prospect of a formal alliance or merger.

Another Reform figure acknowledged the competing arguments within the party.

“There’s an argument that we should be going after Restore and we’ll benefit from that, but there is also one where we work with them…and, to be honest, I don’t know the answer yet,” they said.

The possibility of rapprochement comes despite the acrimonious circumstances surrounding Lowe’s departure from Reform. He was suspended in March 2025 following a dispute with Farage and Zia Yusuf, Reform’s home affairs spokesman, before establishing Restore Britain.

Yusuf is now reportedly being encouraged to reopen communications with Lowe and explore the possibility of bringing him back into Reform. Such an approach would mark a significant reversal after their relationship deteriorated to the point that Yusuf reported Lowe to the police.

The complaint followed allegations of verbal threats during an incident at the Palace of Westminster in 2024. No criminal charges were brought against Lowe, who has consistently denied the allegations.

A source told The Independent that Yusuf was now taking the initiative.

“Zia is the one reaching out now. I am not sure what it will take, but I suspect a public apology and paying Rupert’s legal fees would do the trick,” the source said.

There have been tentative signs of a thaw. In a recent conversation with The Spectator editor Michael Gove, Yusuf described Lowe as “a force of nature” and “a formidable person”.

Lowe responded warmly on social media, thanking Yusuf for acknowledging Restore’s progress. He also suggested the pair remained closer on political questions than some of Reform’s senior figures.

“I suspect on policy and trust in politics, Yusuf and I have more in common than the former Tory ministers in Reform’s leadership,” he said.

However, the prospect of an agreement remains uncertain. Charlie Downes, Restore’s co-founder, told LBC that Reform would be responsible if it chose to allow Labour to benefit from divisions between the parties.

“If they (Reform) would rather hand victories to Labour than work with us, that’s their decision,” he said.

Downes has previously been accused of antisemitism, a controversy that has formed part of the dispute between the parties. Farage has previously ruled out an agreement unless Lowe expels him.

Reform’s director of local government, Jaymey McIvor, sought to play down speculation, telling GB News: “I can confirm there are no official talks happening.”

The disagreement also reflects questions about experience and the prospects of governing. Reform chairman Lee Anderson has previously questioned whether Restore has the personnel required to enter government.

“Even the most hardline Restore voters would see that if we do take power, you need people with a lot of experience in there. I can’t think of anybody in Restore at the moment that’s got any Government experience,” he said.

For now, the prospect of a pact remains speculation rather than an agreed strategy. But Restore’s latest electoral success has made the question harder for Reform to ignore: whether its interests are better served by confronting Lowe or finding a way to work alongside him.