‘No internet, no card payments and no power’: UK urged to prepare for a ‘Black Sky’ emergency with prolonged blackouts

UK households are being urged to keep at least three days’ worth of essential supplies at home as the Government steps up preparations for national emergencies, including prolonged power cuts that could leave millions without electricity, internet access or electronic payments.

The updated advice, published under the Cabinet Office’s Be Ready campaign, encourages families to prepare for temporary disruption to everyday services, from water and communications to food supplies and banking.

Behind the guidance are contingency plans for an extreme emergency known as a “Black Sky event”, in which a major failure of the electricity system could trigger widespread and potentially prolonged blackouts.

The Department of Health and Social Care has prepared scripts for emergency radio broadcasts designed to keep the public informed if conventional communications fail.

The BBC would produce the broadcasts from a secure studio equipped with three days’ supplies of food, fuel and water.

The plans reflect growing concern among ministers about the country’s resilience to major emergencies, as Prime Minister Andy Burnham joins calls for the public to take greater responsibility for household preparedness.

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The Government is advising people to assemble six basic items: a battery-powered or wind-up torch, spare batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, cash, an FM radio and essential medicines and first-aid supplies.

Households are advised to store at least three litres of drinking water per person per day, enough for three days. Families should also consider the needs of babies and pets, including ready-made infant formula and pet food.

A battery-powered radio is considered particularly important because it could provide access to emergency instructions if television, mobile networks and internet services become unavailable. The Government recommends torches rather than candles, while warning that using a mobile phone as a torch could quickly drain its battery.

Cash is also recommended in case electronic payment systems stop working, leaving shops unable to process card transactions.

The emergency broadcasts would provide detailed advice on managing food supplies if refrigerators and freezers lose power.

One prepared script reassures listeners that “most people will have no serious negative effects from eating less food than normal for a few days”. It stresses, however, that keeping food safe should be the priority.

People would be advised to eat chilled and defrosted frozen food first, followed by items that do not require refrigeration but have a relatively short shelf life. Longer-lasting cupboard food should be kept until last.

The guidance warns that a fridge should remain cold for about four hours after electricity is lost. Food in a full freezer can remain frozen for up to 48 hours, falling to 24 hours if the freezer is only half full.

After four hours without power, refrigerated food may become unsafe, particularly for people more vulnerable to serious illness from food poisoning.

The script specifically identifies pre-packed sandwiches, salads, cooked meats, leftovers and defrosted ready-made frozen meals as foods that should be used first. Once chilled and defrosted supplies have been consumed, households should turn to food that can safely be stored at room temperature.

That includes bread, cakes, whole fruit and vegetables, and eggs, which do not need to be refrigerated. The advice is to check that such food looks and smells normal before eating it.

Only after fresh food has been used should households move on to longer-life cupboard supplies. Food normally stored at room temperature can remain safe to eat beyond its best-before date, according to the prepared guidance.

The advice is intended to help households manage disruption without unnecessary panic or waste, while ensuring that people who may be cut off from normal services can continue to meet their basic needs.

The Government’s message is that emergency preparation need not involve elaborate survival equipment or extensive stockpiling. A modest supply of essentials, kept ready in advance, could make a significant difference if power, communications and payment systems fail.

The wider challenge is ensuring that households understand what to do before an emergency occurs. In a prolonged blackout, access to reliable information could become as important as access to food and water.