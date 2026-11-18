Andy Burnham has been urged to abandon key elements of Labour’s employment reforms after a government-backed inquiry warned that new workers’ rights are deterring businesses from recruiting young people amid a deepening unemployment crisis.

The Employment Rights Act, championed by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, was singled out in a report by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn into the growing number of young people not in employment, education or training.

Mr Milburn warned that provisions designed to strengthen workers’ rights, including restrictions on zero-hours contracts, could make employers less willing to take on young staff by limiting their ability to vary working hours.

He estimated that the reforms could cost businesses up to £2.9bn a year. More than a third of employers — 37 per cent — were planning to reduce permanent recruitment because of the changes, he said.

“The Employment Rights Act 2025 introduces guaranteed-hours and related provisions, with important implementation detail still to be settled,” Mr Milburn wrote. “It has been the subject of many concerns raised with me by employers.”

He added that he had heard “a powerful argument” that excessive regulation would discourage businesses from employing young people.

The findings prompted a fierce Conservative attack on the government, with party leader Kemi Badenoch accusing ministers of undermining employers before offering them subsidies to provide work placements.

“They destroy jobs, they kill businesses, and then they offer the businesses a little money to give young people work placements,” she said. “It makes no sense at all.”

Shadow chancellor Andrew Griffith called on Labour to abandon plans requiring employers to offer guaranteed hours. He also criticised rules that would require businesses to obtain permission from their local authority before employing 16-year-olds part-time.

“Labour doesn’t understand business – because nobody in the Labour Cabinet has ever run a business,” he said.

Mr Griffith claimed there were 200,000 fewer people in payrolled employment and 19 per cent fewer vacancies than when Labour took office. He described the legislation as the “Unemployment Act”, arguing that higher employment taxes and 330 pages of additional red tape would inevitably reduce job opportunities.

Mr Milburn cautioned, however, that the youth unemployment crisis had been developing over years, if not decades, and could not be attributed to a single policy. His inquiry examined the growing number of young people outside work and education.

The dispute also comes as the Prime Minister prepares to pursue a youth mobility agreement with the EU at a summit in Brussels on Friday. Conservatives have warned that allowing more young Europeans to work in Britain would increase competition for jobs among young British people.

At parliament, Ms Badenoch challenged the Prime Minister over reports that the agreement could allow up to 100,000 additional young people to come to the UK.

“Where are those jobs supposed to come from?” she asked.

Mr Burnham defended the government’s approach, saying its priority was to help young people into employment and give them “hope and a better life”.

He said he had asked the Cabinet to reprioritise spending plans for 2027-28 to begin funding a youth opportunity service. The initial ambition was to provide 25,000 quality work placements for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The clash exposes a growing tension at the heart of Labour’s jobs strategy: how to expand opportunities for young people while introducing employment protections that ministers argue will improve working conditions, but employers warn could make recruitment more difficult.