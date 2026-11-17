Employers, including the NHS, must end their dependence on migrant labour and do more to recruit young people from their own communities, according to former health secretary Alan Milburn, who has warned that Britain risks wasting an entire generation through its failure to tackle youth unemployment.

Launching a 267-page government-commissioned report into the crisis, Milburn said almost one million people aged between 16 and 24 were not in education, employment or training — a figure he described as a “national failure” with serious consequences for the economy and public finances.

He argued that employers should make young British workers a priority, particularly in disadvantaged communities where opportunities have been limited, and said falling migration created an opportunity to rethink recruitment practices.

“My message to the country, not just to the politicians but to employers, is that young people in those disadvantaged communities have to come first. They are the priority,” he said.

Milburn, who led the inquiry into the growing number of young people classified as not in education, employment or training, argued that the labour market had become increasingly dependent on migrant workers over the past two decades.

“In some ways what has happened in the youth labour market over the past 15 or 20 years is, there has become an over-dependence on migrant labour,” he said.

“Migration has fallen now, and that creates an opportunity for employers to reorientate back to employing young people from their communities, and that’s what they should do in my view.”

He singled out the NHS, Britain’s largest employer, saying the public sector had a particular responsibility to lead by example. While praising the health service’s diverse workforce and international recruitment, he argued that it should do more to bring young people from local communities into its ranks.

The report proposes a sweeping overhaul of education, employment and welfare policy, including changes to how schools are assessed. Rather than concentrating predominantly on examination results, institutions should be judged on whether pupils progress into work or further training.

Health services should also focus more on helping young people with mental health conditions move into employment, rather than treating diagnosis as the end point of support.

At the centre of the proposals is a legal guarantee of a job or training placement for young people, designed to provide a route into employment for those struggling to secure a first opportunity. Milburn said the country needed to replace the prospect of a “lost generation” with what he called a “work generation”.

“A lost generation is not inevitable. A work generation is possible. Young people need a working state and a new settlement to bring it about,” he said.

But the most contentious proposals concern welfare. Milburn called for radical changes to health-related benefits for younger people, with some under-25s potentially receiving less financial support and facing the loss of entitlement if they refuse help intended to move them towards employment.

The proposals threaten to reopen a political battle over disability benefits. Labour MPs forced the Government to retreat last year from plans to restrict disability payments, while trade unions have already condemned the prospect of reducing support for young people with health conditions.

Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the Labour-affiliated transport and travel union, said proposed cuts to Personal Independence Payments would be cruel and would not encourage people into work.

She warned that reducing support could instead push disabled young people towards poverty and homelessness.

Fran Heathcote, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, which represents civil servants in the Department for Work and Pensions, said the mental health crisis among young people reflected decades of underfunding by successive governments.

Cutting payments to under-25s would not resolve those problems, she argued, adding that young people needed both financial security and specialist employment support.

Milburn said his programme would require an initial £500mn in government funding next year. In the longer term, the report forecasts that the measures could reduce benefit spending by £3.6bn and generate an additional £2.4bn in tax receipts, producing a combined £6bn benefit to public finances.

Those savings would take time to materialise. Conservative critics have pointed out that the initial cost to taxpayers would rise and that the projected financial benefits might not emerge for a decade.

The report also takes aim at policies that Milburn believes have made it more expensive for businesses to employ younger workers. It calls for legislation requiring future governments to assess the effects of proposed policies on youth employment, effectively creating a statutory test for measures that could damage job opportunities.

Among the policies highlighted are employer National Insurance increases introduced by former chancellor Rachel Reeves. Although workers under 21 are largely exempt, the changes increased employment costs for those aged 21 to 24.

Citing estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility, Milburn said the changes had increased the annual cost of employing a full-time worker on the National Living Wage by about £800. The OBR estimated the wider package would raise £25.7bn a year by 2029-30, drawing money directly from business finances.

He also raised concerns about minimum wage increases and the Employment Rights Act, arguing that measures intended to improve workers’ conditions could have unintended consequences for younger people trying to enter the labour market.

The report cited research suggesting that 37 per cent of employers planned to reduce permanent recruitment because of the employment rights reforms.

The Government has announced a new youth opportunities unit reporting directly to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, but ministers have not committed to implementing all of Milburn’s recommendations.

Burnham described the scale of youth inactivity as both an economic and moral catastrophe, saying it was unacceptable that almost one million young people were outside education, employment and training.

He said the Government’s approach would prioritise jobs over what he called crude cuts, investment and prevention over abandonment, and responsibility alongside opportunity. He also stressed that a safety net must remain in place for those unable to work.

The proposals expose a difficult dilemma for ministers: how to bring more young people into employment, reduce long-term welfare costs and encourage employers to recruit locally without penalising those whose disabilities or mental health conditions prevent them from working.

Milburn’s central argument is that Britain cannot afford to leave so many young people economically inactive. But whether his proposed settlement can command support from employers, unions and Labour MPs may prove as challenging as the task of reversing the crisis itself.