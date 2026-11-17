US officials are investigating intelligence that Iran is “developing plans” to detonate a so-called “dirty bomb” in Washington, potentially targeting senior Trump administration figures, as tensions between the two countries intensify.

The alleged plot is said to be specific, identifying potential locations and targets, according to two officials familiar with the intercepted operation cited by CNN. However, sources briefed on the intelligence stressed that the planning appeared designed to give Tehran options rather than signal an imminent attack.

The reports have nevertheless triggered contingency planning in Washington, with officials holding several meetings over the past week to consider how to counter the potential threat. One source described the discussions as “prudent”.

The White House sought to play down the immediate danger. Spokeswoman Lauren Bis said the administration was “monitoring any and all potential threats”, but added: “At this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

Officials have interpreted the intelligence as a possible indication that Iran is considering ways to retaliate on US territory as it comes under pressure from continuing American military strikes and a punishing economic blockade. Senior administration figures have described the blockade’s impact on Iran as “devastating”.

The intelligence does not establish that Tehran has decided to carry out an attack. But insiders said it suggested Iranian planners were actively examining options for operations inside the US.

Last week, threats attributed to Iran prompted the Secret Service to move Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent into military housing.

One source also said US intelligence had intercepted Iranian communications suggesting bomb-making materials might already have been concealed inside the country. Officials remain divided over the credibility of that information, although some believe Tehran could have positioned chemical agents that might be used with conventional explosives.

A dirty bomb combines radioactive material with conventional explosives. Unlike a nuclear weapon, its principal purpose is not mass destruction but to contaminate an area, spread panic and force costly clean-up operations.

Such a device could be relatively straightforward to assemble, and would not necessarily require Iran to send trained operatives into the US.

“One weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision,” one source told CNN, adding that it could make people seriously ill and render “certain areas uninhabitable.”

No dirty bomb has ever been successfully deployed, although the possibility of such an attack has long concerned counterterrorism agencies.

The intelligence has also prompted scepticism. Andy Vitek, a counterterrorism expert, told The i Paper that the alleged plot “makes no sense” and was out of step with the historical methods of Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He argued that using a radiological weapon on American soil would undermine any international sympathy Tehran might gain from the conflict.

National security consultant Adam Silverman went further, describing the claims as a “Stephen Miller special” intended to “create fear and a pretext” for renewed attacks on Iran. He argued that Tehran would understand the scale of the American response such an attack would provoke.

Iran has categorically rejected the allegations. A spokesman for its mission to the United Nations in New York told CNN that Tehran considered the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances “wholly illegitimate” and “categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes” what it called false and fabricated claims.