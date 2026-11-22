Andy Burnham is facing fresh accusations of selling out British taxpayers after research by Reform UK suggested his post-Brexit agreement with Brussels could leave universities exposed to as much as £1.5billion in unpaid student debts.

The Prime Minister’s deal, agreed on Friday, was presented as a breakthrough in relations with the European Union, covering food checks, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme.

But a growing dispute over university tuition fees has exposed a potentially costly complication, with Brussels demanding that EU students studying in Britain pay the same rates as domestic undergraduates.

The European Union has given the Government six months to agree to the proposed changes, threatening to abandon the wider agreement if ministers refuse to comply.

The prospect has alarmed university leaders already struggling with mounting financial pressures, while fresh figures from Reform UK have raised questions about whether British institutions could recover the money owed by European graduates.

According to the party’s analysis, approximately 172,000 EU students currently owe British universities around £6.2billion. Student Loans Company data suggests that 43,700 of those graduates — roughly one in four — failed to make a single repayment over the past year, leaving an estimated £360million unpaid.

Reform argues that if those debts are not recovered, universities could ultimately face a £1.5billion shortfall. The figures have intensified political criticism of Mr Burnham’s negotiations, with opponents questioning why British institutions should bear the financial consequences of concessions demanded by Brussels.

Suella Braverman, Reform UK’s education spokesman, said: “It is disgraceful that Andy Burnham is willing to spend hundreds of millions cutting student fees for foreign students while allowing British youngsters to be ripped off with mountains of debt.

“I will not hesitate to reverse his sell-out and put our own students first.”

The party has also proposed preventing foreign students who fail to repay their tuition fees from entering Britain, presenting the measure as part of a tougher approach to recovering outstanding debts.

The controversy comes as university leaders warn that reducing fees for European students without replacing the lost income could deepen the financial crisis across higher education.

Professor Duncan Ivison, vice-chancellor of the University of Manchester, estimates that the proposed changes could remove £500million from the sector unless the Government provides additional funding.

He said: “If nothing was done to compensate or provide additional funding, it would take £500million we estimate, out of the higher education sector at a time where there’s a lot of pressure on the sector.”

At the University of St Andrews, vice-chancellor Professor Dame Sally Mapstone has warned that the proposed fee reductions could cost the institution as much as £12million annually, with further consequences for its finances.

Although she welcomed closer relations with Europe, she told The Times that “unless we sort out the important financial practicalities of this, the unintended consequences for higher education in the UK could be considerable”.

Under the proposed arrangement, EU students could see annual tuition fees fall from as much as £38,000 to £9,790, bringing them into line with the domestic rate. For universities that depend on higher international fees to subsidise teaching and research, the reduction could represent a substantial loss of income.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, warned that institutions could not continue absorbing financial cuts without damaging the quality and international standing of British higher education.

She told The Sun: “You can’t go on like this. We could not maintain the reputation we have got for an excellent university system if we continue to chip away at the income that universities get for teaching.

“We agree it would be a good thing to get a solid basis for EU students to study here and UK students to study in Europe.

“But it has to be financially sustainable for UK universities too.”

The dispute presents Mr Burnham with a difficult political and financial calculation. Ministers have promoted the Brexit reset as a means of reducing bureaucracy, improving trade and strengthening economic ties with Britain’s largest trading partner. Yet the tuition fee negotiations threaten to expose the cost of securing those benefits, particularly if universities are left to absorb hundreds of millions of pounds in lost revenue.

The Government has sought to distance the tuition fee dispute from the other elements of the agreement, insisting that the arrangements on food and drink, emissions trading and youth mobility can proceed independently.

A spokesman said: “The food and drink, emissions trading and Youth Experience deals agreed at the summit stand on their own, and dates for implementation are set out in the joint statement agreed by the UK and the EU.

“Both sides are now taking them through their respective legal processes, while tuition fees are a separate negotiation.”

But with Brussels imposing a six-month deadline and university leaders warning of potentially severe financial consequences, the Prime Minister faces an increasingly uncomfortable question: whether the promised benefits of his European reset will ultimately be outweighed by the bill left for British taxpayers and universities.