EU food deal risks thousands of UK jobs unless ministers tackle soaring business costs

Andy Burnham’s planned food and drink agreement with the European Union could expose British manufacturers to greater competition from cheaper European producers unless ministers act to tackle soaring energy bills and taxes, industry leaders have warned.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF), which represents major manufacturers including Birds Eye and Weetabix, has backed the proposed trade agreement but warned that the benefits could be undermined by the high cost of producing food in Britain.

Karen Betts, the federation’s chief executive, urged the Government to improve the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers, warning that businesses could move production to Europe if the cost gap widens.

“It’s important to note that trade opportunities go both ways,” she said. “It’s currently cheaper to make food and drink in Europe than it is here, given the UK’s high energy and regulatory costs.”

“The Government must act quickly to make the UK a more competitive place to run a food business, or we risk losing our strong domestic manufacturing base to Europe.”

The warning comes ahead of Mr Burnham’s planned signing of a Sanitary and Phytosanitary Agreement (SPSA) at a summit in Brussels on Friday. The agreement is intended to reduce barriers to food and agricultural trade between Britain and the EU by bringing relevant standards and regulations into closer alignment.

Food and drink manufacturing is the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, contributing £41.6bn to the economy and supporting 484,800 jobs. The industry argues that closer access to European markets could reduce costly border checks and paperwork, but that British producers must be able to compete with their continental counterparts.

Government figures underline the scale of the challenge. Medium-sized businesses paid an average of 25.85p per kilowatt hour for electricity in Britain in 2025, compared with 10.74p in France and 10.45p in Spain.

A study by the CBI found that costs for food manufacturers rose by 40 per cent between 2020 and 2026, driven by higher energy and ingredient prices, increased taxation and a growing volume of regulatory requirements.

Government policies have added a further £1.5bn in costs to the industry, according to the figures, including higher employer National Insurance contributions and new packaging taxes.

The FDF has also warned that the proposed agreement will require substantial changes across the sector. Its research suggests more than 400 UK regulations will need to be aligned with EU rules, meaning manufacturers will have to adapt products, packaging and production processes.

Ms Betts said Brexit had increased costs and made trading with the UK’s largest trading partner more difficult, making closer regulatory cooperation a welcome development.

But she warned that the changes would affect all British food and drink manufacturers, including those that do not export to Europe.

“Businesses need adequate time to make a range of changes to their products and packaging, and they will need prompt and accurate guidance from government to do so,” she said.

She also called for clarity on how Britain would influence the future development of EU food regulations, arguing that domestic manufacturers needed their interests represented as rules evolved.

The practical consequences could reach into everyday supermarket products. Manufacturers have been told to prepare for changes covering the amount of fruit in jam, the types of olive oil permitted in blends and requirements for marking eggs with codes identifying their place of production.

The use of ultraviolet treatment in the production of mineral waters would also no longer be permitted under the proposed alignment.

A Government spokesperson said ministers recognised that businesses faced pressure from global uncertainty and rising costs. From April 2027, the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme is expected to support more than 10,000 eligible businesses, cutting electricity bills by up to 25 per cent.

The spokesperson said the proposed EU agreement would add billions to the economy and remove costly paperwork that had increased expenses for businesses and consumers.

For manufacturers, however, the central question is whether lower barriers to European trade will be enough to offset Britain’s higher operating costs. The industry supports closer access to the EU market, but warns that without action on energy, taxation and the transition to new rules, the gains could come at the expense of domestic production.