Royal Navy fires 120 rounds as Falklands patrol intensifies

HMS Medway has fired 120 rounds from its 30mm automatic gun during live-fire training in the South Atlantic, as the Royal Navy continues to demonstrate its readiness to defend British interests in waters surrounding the Falkland Islands.

The offshore patrol vessel conducted the exercise with personnel from Flag Officer Sea Training embarked, combining weapons practice with a broader programme designed to maintain the ship’s operational effectiveness during its deployment thousands of miles from the UK.

“120 rounds downrange,” the ship said in a statement. “With @FOST embarked, we took the opportunity for further routine training and put our 30mm Automatic Small Calibre Gun through its paces again. Practice = Precision.”

Although routine in nature, the firing highlights the demanding work required to sustain a credible naval presence in the South Atlantic, where Britain’s ability to monitor maritime activity and respond to potential threats depends on keeping its ships, weapons and crews ready for action.

Flag Officer Sea Training, known as FOST, provides specialist assessment of Royal Navy vessels and their crews. Its personnel embark on warships to put them through a range of operational exercises, testing everything from weapons handling to responses under pressure. Ships typically undergo this process in home waters before deployment, making continued training at sea an important part of maintaining readiness.

For HMS Medway, FOST personnel provide an opportunity to practise and refine essential skills while operating in its assigned region. The aim is not simply to fire a weapon accurately, but to ensure the ship’s company can operate its equipment reliably as part of a wider operational response.

120 rounds downrange. 🎯 With @FOST embarked, we took the opportunity for further routine training and put our 30mm Automatic Small Calibre Gun through its paces again. 🪖 💪 💥 Practice = Precision.#ForwardTogether pic.twitter.com/tY2VZL7veV — HMS Medway (@HMS_Medway) October 26, 2026

The vessel’s 30mm Automatic Small Calibre Gun is the principal gun armament carried by the River-class offshore patrol vessels. Its stabilised mounting can fire high-explosive ammunition at targets up to approximately 2.5 kilometres away, giving the ship a means of responding to threats that require a greater level of force than smaller machine guns can provide.

Such a weapon can be particularly important when dealing with small craft that fail to comply with instructions or present a potential threat. Effective use depends on trained personnel, reliable equipment and regular practice. Live firing allows the crew to maintain familiarity with the system and develop the precision required to employ it when necessary.

The challenge does not end when the gun is fired. Operating in the South Atlantic exposes equipment to persistent winds, changing weather and harsh maritime conditions, placing additional demands on maintenance teams responsible for keeping weapons operational.

Medway has highlighted the work of its weapon engineers, who maintain the ship’s armament despite the conditions.

“The Falklands wind doesn’t make maintenance any easier!” the ship said. “Our Weapon Engineers work hard to keep our equipment ready when it matters, whatever the weather throws at them.”

The latest gunnery activity follows another period of live-fire training near the Falkland Islands. During a four-day patrol at the end of July, Medway carried out machine-gun firings near the edge of the Falkland Islands Conservation Zone as part of Operation Southern Vigilance.

British Forces South Atlantic Islands said the patrol ran from July 26 to 29 and included the firing of mounted machine guns, alongside a man-overboard exercise conducted with support from an RAF A400M Atlas transport aircraft.

The activities formed part of the routine work through which the ship maintains operational readiness and demonstrates Britain’s continuing military presence around the islands. The Royal Navy’s role extends beyond responding to immediate threats: regular patrols also provide surveillance, reassurance and a visible demonstration of the UK’s commitment to the territory.

Training aboard Medway has continued beyond weapons practice. The vessel carries a Rigid Raider and two Pacific 24 seaboats, giving its crew the ability to transport personnel and equipment between ship and shore. These craft support boarding activities, transfers and other operations that require small teams to work away from the main vessel.

The ship has also conducted routine exercises with personnel from the 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment. Its seaboat coxswains have been practising approach and pacing drills, with evening sessions allowing crews to coach one another and refine their handling skills.

Such exercises are particularly relevant in a remote operating environment, where specialist assistance cannot always be assumed to be nearby. Maintaining proficiency across a range of tasks gives the ship greater flexibility to respond to changing operational requirements.

Commissioned in 2019, HMS Medway is one of the Royal Navy’s River-class offshore patrol vessels. The ships displace approximately 2,000 tonnes and combine a 30mm gun, machine guns and a flight deck capable of accommodating a Merlin helicopter with the endurance required for extended independent patrols.

Medway took over the South Atlantic Patrol Task from HMS Forth, which had held the role for several years after replacing HMS Clyde. The assignment makes Medway the Royal Navy’s permanently deployed surface vessel in the region, placing responsibility for routine naval patrols on a single ship operating far from Britain’s main naval bases.

Its work forms part of a broader British military presence in the Falklands. RAF Mount Pleasant, on East Falkland, supports Typhoon fighters alongside A400M and Voyager aircraft. British Forces South Atlantic Islands also includes an infantry company, Sky Sabre air-defence systems and a radar station on Mount Byron.

Together, these capabilities provide a combination of air surveillance, air defence, ground forces and maritime patrols intended to protect the islands and reinforce Britain’s ability to respond to potential threats.

The strategic significance of that presence is heightened by the distances involved. Sustaining military operations in the South Atlantic requires careful planning, dependable equipment and crews capable of operating independently for extended periods. Regular training is therefore essential even when no immediate crisis is unfolding.

The firing of 120 rounds from Medway’s 30mm gun does not, by itself, indicate an escalation or a specific threat. Rather, it demonstrates the continuing preparation required to keep a deployed warship operationally credible.

For Britain, maintaining that credibility around the Falklands depends on more than the presence of a vessel on the map. It requires a ship whose weapons work, whose crew can use them confidently and whose personnel remain prepared for the unexpected.

As HMS Medway continues its South Atlantic patrol, the message behind the exercise is straightforward: readiness must be sustained at sea, in difficult conditions and far from home, long before it is tested in a real-world confrontation.