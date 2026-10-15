The West’s dangerous contradiction as Ukraine is urged to show restraint while Russia’s attacks continue

There comes a point when diplomatic ambiguity becomes impossible to defend, when the actions of an administration tell a very different story from the one being presented to the public, and for Donald Trump and his White House, that moment may have arrived.

Over the past week, Washington has announced a ceasefire Russia apparently never agreed to, eased restrictions on Russian energy sales, pressured Ukraine to stop attacking Russian refineries and raised serious questions about the reliability of American intelligence and military communications support.

Meanwhile, Moscow has continued doing precisely what it has done throughout this war, launching ballistic missiles at Ukrainian cities and systematically targeting civilian infrastructure.

I was in Kyiv this week, during the latest overnight ballistic attacks on the city, hearing the explosions and experiencing the reality behind another supposed diplomatic breakthrough being announced thousands of miles away in Washington.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones during the overnight assault of 13–14 October, damaging 26 electricity facilities and four oil and gas installations, leaving at least 600,000 people without power.

Three combined heat and power plants in Kyiv were struck, alongside the Trypillya thermal power station outside the capital. The Darnytsia CHP-4 facility reportedly suffered a direct ballistic missile strike.

Read more related news:

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says the capital’s energy facilities have already suffered nearly 50 missile and drone strikes this year, compared with 19 throughout 2025.

These attacks came despite Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire, which Ukraine observed for three days while Russia continued attacking its infrastructure, while the Kremlin subsequently suggested that the arrangement had never been properly agreed. Did Washington announce a ceasefire without securing Moscow’s commitment, or did Putin simply ignore Trump?

Neither explanation reflects well on the White House, but this is an administration that appears increasingly devoid of accountability, responsibility or even a sense of shame, regardless of the consequences of its decisions.

More concerning are reports that Ukraine went two consecutive nights without receiving its usual advance Western intelligence warnings of incoming Russian ballistic missiles. For civilians sheltering in Kyiv, those warnings can mean the difference between life and death. Washington’s responsibility for the interruption currently remains unproven, but the timing demands an explanation. Yet nobody appears particularly eager to provide one, despite the very real possibility that decisions being made thousands of miles away are now contributing to civilian casualties and deaths in Ukraine.

Then there is Starshield, SpaceX’s military satellite communications system, where reported restrictions have disrupted Ukrainian drone operations, including systems used to intercept incoming Russian attacks.

Elon Musk himself appeared to clarify where responsibility for these restrictions lies, posting on X that Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government, and that any limitations on speed or usage are determined by the American military and, ultimately, the President of the United States (POTUS).

Musk distinguished Starshield from the commercial Starlink service, which he said remains under SpaceX’s control and is restricted to civilian or defensive activities.

That distinction raises an uncomfortable question for Washington. If the US government ultimately controls Starshield’s operational restrictions, who authorised the changes, why were they introduced, and what consideration was given to their consequences for Ukraine’s air defences?

The White House, now clearly owing Ukraine an explanation, particularly when these systems are helping defend cities against Russian missiles and drones.

The reported restrictions on Starshield, the US-controlled military satellite communications system, caused terminals travelling above approximately 160 kilometres per hour (100 mph) to lose connectivity, disrupting Ukrainian drone operations, including interceptor drones used to defend Ukrainian cities against Russian Shahed attacks. Some Ukrainian units reported losing communications at considerably lower speeds, forcing missions to be abandoned and potentially weakening Ukraine’s air defences during renewed Russian bombardments.

This was not merely slower internet, it potentially affected Ukraine’s ability to defend its skies, reportedly without adequate advance warning, meanwhile, Trump announced an agreement with Vladimir Putin involving an initial 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel, followed by substantially larger volumes, with Washington subsequently issuing a sanctions exemption allowing certain Russian diesel transactions until April 2027.

The irony is extraordinary, just three weeks after signing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on 18 September, legislation specifically intended to restrict the energy revenues financing Putin’s invasion, Trump announced a deal to obtain Russian diesel himself. Washington is now easing restrictions on the very Russian energy exports it had pledged to sanction, while simultaneously pressuring Ukraine to stop attacking Russian oil refineries. One hand signs sanctions against Moscow, while the other opens the door to Russian fuel revenues.

Washington is potentially allowing additional revenue into Russia’s economy while demanding Ukraine stop striking the refineries helping finance Putin’s invasion.

There are also reports of American proposals involving portions of approximately €260 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets. These funds have not been released, but even discussing their possible unfreezing while Moscow continues attacking Ukraine raises serious questions about Washington’s priorities.

Zelensky has now confirmed that Ukraine will resume attacks against Russian oil refineries after Russia ignored the proposed energy ceasefire, the FT reported.

Ukraine had demonstrated restraint, Moscow responded with missiles.

And now there is the bizarre controversy surrounding FBI Director Kash Patel, following claims that he had travelled to Russia for meetings with the FSB. The FBI has denied those reports, with footage placing Patel in Virginia. There is currently no verified evidence of such a visit, although the speculation reflects the extraordinary mistrust surrounding Washington’s relationship with Moscow.

Having fought against Russian forces, survived captivity and subsequently reported from inside Ukraine, I find the developments deeply troubling.

I have lost friends to this invasion, my family has lost its home, and I have witnessed firsthand what happens when Moscow believes it can act without consequences, but the question is no longer simply whether Trump’s diplomacy is failing, but whether his administration’s decisions are making Russia’s invasion easier to sustain. Looking at the sanctions relief, pressure on Ukraine and uncertainty surrounding critical military support, the consequences of those decisions are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Sanctions relief, pressure on Ukraine, uncertainty over intelligence sharing and restrictions affecting military technology are creating an increasingly damaging picture.

Whether deliberate policy or spectacular incompetence, the consequences for Ukrainians are the same, for the US, it’s an increasingly damaging picture, the gloves are off, and the White House has made its choices. It is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine how this administration recovers the trust it has squandered, not just with Ukraine, but Europe and its partners.

Ultimately, when the history of this war is written, Trump will not be judged by his social media announcements or imaginary ceasefires, but by what his administration actually did while Russian missiles continued falling on Ukrainian cities, and whether Washington helped stop Putin’s invasion or made it easier for him to continue.

Right now, it is increasingly looking like the latter.