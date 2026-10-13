Putin plays Trump like a fiddle as Ukraine pays the price for Washington’s diplomatic delusions

Donald Trump’s latest diplomatic efforts over Russia’s war in Ukraine have descended into confusion, following a controversial Russian energy deal, renewed demands for Ukrainian elections and the announcement of a ceasefire that neither Moscow nor Kyiv appeared to have agreed to.

Between 9 and 12 October, the American president announced what he described as a major agreement with Vladimir Putin, increased political pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and declared an immediate ceasefire covering energy infrastructure.

By Monday, however, Russia had rejected a separate Ukrainian proposal for a 60-day ceasefire designed to facilitate presidential elections, raising serious questions about Washington’s diplomatic strategy and its apparent willingness to ease economic pressure on Moscow while demanding further concessions from Kyiv.

The controversy began on Friday when Trump announced that Russia would release an initial 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel into American and international markets, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and potentially one million tonnes thereafter.

Trump described the arrangement as a “Big, Big Deal”, claiming it would help reduce fuel prices.

Yet the announcement came just weeks after legislation intended to increase sanctions pressure on purchasers of Russian energy, raising questions about the administration’s commitment to restricting Moscow’s war revenues.

The economic significance is also questionable. The initial 300,000 tonnes represent about 2.25 million barrels, equivalent to just 16 hours of American diesel consumption, and, more importantly, Ukraine’s sustained strikes on Russian refineries and energy infrastructure have significantly disrupted Moscow’s petroleum industry.

Figures attributed to energy analysts Kpler suggest Russian diesel exports have fallen dramatically this year, raising questions about Russia’s ability to fulfil the proposed arrangement.

Washington therefore appears willing to ease economic pressure precisely when Ukrainian operations are beginning to produce significant results.

Having announced the Russian energy arrangement, Trump turned his attention towards Zelensky on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine needed a new president and blaming its leadership for the continuing failure to secure peace.

However, Ukraine remains under martial law, which prohibits presidential elections, while millions of citizens remain displaced and hundreds of thousands of military personnel are deployed across an extensive frontline.

On Sunday, Zelensky responded with a politically astute proposal, offering to hold presidential elections if Russia agreed to a complete 60-day ceasefire; the proposal directly addressed Trump’s demands while highlighting the security conditions necessary to conduct democratic elections during a full-scale Russian invasion.

Later that evening, however, the diplomatic situation became increasingly bizarre when Trump announced through Truth Social that an immediate energy ceasefire had taken effect between Russia and Ukraine.

There was one significant problem; neither Ukraine nor Russia had publicly confirmed agreeing to such an arrangement.

Zelensky subsequently indicated that he had learned about the announcement through media reporting, although Kyiv expressed willingness to consider a reciprocal agreement and requested clarification from Washington.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks continued.

By Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had rejected Ukraine’s separate 60-day ceasefire proposal, insisting Moscow wanted a comprehensive peace settlement rather than a temporary cessation of hostilities.

Striking, as Russia repeatedly questions Zelensky’s legitimacy because elections have not taken place, yet rejects a proposal intended to create the conditions necessary to hold them.

Beyond the immediate diplomatic confusion lies a more troubling question: Washington’s apparent prioritisation of economic engagement with Moscow, and the prominent involvement of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, both with extensive business backgrounds, raise questions about the relationship between potential commercial opportunities and diplomatic negotiations.

While commercial interests do not, by themselves, establish improper conduct, greater transparency is essential when negotiations concern a country subject to extensive international sanctions for invading its neighbour.

Ukraine’s General Staff also estimates Russian military personnel losses have exceeded 1.5 million since February 2022, including killed and wounded, although those figures remain independently unverified.

Despite these staggering losses and growing pressure on Russia’s energy infrastructure, Moscow continues its invasion, while Washington appears increasingly willing to discuss economic arrangements that could ease some of that pressure.

For Ukraine, the concern is increasingly straightforward with the United States appearing prepared to offer economic incentives to Russia while placing additional political pressure on the country defending itself. The implications extend beyond Ukraine, potentially undermining confidence in American security commitments among European allies already questioning Washington’s reliability.

Trump’s administration now faces a choice between applying meaningful pressure on Moscow or continuing an approach that risks rewarding Russian intransigence.

From here in Ukraine, diplomatic announcements mean very little while Russian missiles and drones continue striking Ukrainian cities, the question now, whether Washington intends to confront the country responsible for the invasion or continue expecting Ukraine to pay the price for its failure to secure peace.

With American midterm elections approaching, however, it’s hard to see any change, and the uncomfortable question remains whether these announcements are designed primarily for domestic political consumption rather than to achieve a sustainable settlement.

Peace cannot simply be declared into existence through social media, particularly when the country responsible for the invasion continues rejecting proposals to stop fighting.

As Zelensky rather pointedly remarked at the Warsaw Security Forum, “It was clear that Putin does not read Truth Social, and his ‘shahed’ drones follow a different set of instructions.”

And frankly, that rather neatly sums up the problem with Trump’s diplomacy: announcing a ceasefire is one thing; getting Putin to actually honour it is something else entirely.

Personally, I suspect we will be having this same conversation again in three to six months, perhaps even next week, as Trump searches for someone else to blame while deflecting attention from his debacle in Iran.

From where I stand in Ukraine, this stopped looking like failed diplomacy some time ago and now increasingly resembles a deliberate political choice, with Ukraine once again expected to pay the price.