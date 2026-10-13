MI5 chief warns Britain faces ‘seismic shock’ as Russia prepares for years of confrontation

The MI5 chief, Sir Ken McCallum, warns that reopening the Brexit debate risks handing Moscow a propaganda victory, as intelligence chiefs brace for years of hostile activity, online manipulation and growing threats to Britain’s social cohesion.

Britain has entered a “new era of national security” in which the battle to protect the country may depend as much on holding society together as defending its borders, the head of MI5 has warned.

Sir Ken McCallum delivered a stark assessment of the threats facing the UK, warning that hostile states are exploiting social divisions, weaponising online friction and seeking to turn communities against one another.

His intervention came as the political row over Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum threatened to reopen one of Britain’s most divisive debates — a development the intelligence chief suggested could play directly into Moscow’s hands.

The warning carries an uncomfortable message for Westminster: Russia does not necessarily need to change the outcome of a democratic vote to achieve a strategic victory. It may be enough to deepen suspicion, inflame existing grievances and leave the country fighting itself.

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Sir Ken acknowledged that Russian media organisations had “came in pretty strongly around the time of the referendum”, while confirming that online trolls had also attempted to interfere.

But he drew a firm distinction between efforts to influence the vote and evidence that those efforts actually determined its result.

“There is a really important difference between interference attempted, and outcome swayed,” he told reporters. “It’s quite important to focus on the difference between what may have been attempted and what actually resulted.”

The distinction comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham reignited the controversy by claiming that Russia had interfered in the historic referendum, prompting a backlash over the implications for Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Speaking on The Rest Is Politics podcast, Mr Burnham said he had asked upon arriving in Downing Street whether Russia had interfered in the 2016 vote.

“I’ve had the clear answer that, yes, there was,” he said, adding that putting the issue on the record could help voters in countries such as Germany and France understand how hostile states might seek to influence their politics.

Sir Ken, however, cautioned against allowing the controversy to dominate the national conversation.

“I’m a little bit worried that if we all stay in this debate for another few days, the Russian trolls who didn’t appear to do all that much at various points over the years, they’ll be delighted they’re front page news once again,” he said.

He added that Britain should avoid making the trolls “look 10 feet tall”, saying that was not consistent with MI5’s experience.

The warning exposes a central dilemma for an open democracy. Investigating foreign interference is essential to protecting public trust. Yet allowing unproven claims to harden into political certainty risks creating precisely the atmosphere of mistrust that hostile actors seek to exploit.

For Sir Ken, the danger extends far beyond Brexit.

Britain’s adversaries are attempting to “manipulate how we feel”, he said, “weaponising whatever frictions they notice” within society.

Social media algorithms, which can amplify polarising material, are worsening the problem by letting hostile narratives spread rapidly through already fractured communities.

“In the era we’re now in, the cohesion and confidence of our communities has become a national security front line,” Sir Ken said.

“Those who mean us harm are trying — often with a helping hand from polarising algorithms — to divide our communities and turn us against one another.”

The implications are serious. National security has traditionally been associated with spies, military capabilities and the protection of sensitive information. Sir Ken’s assessment places public confidence, social cohesion and the quality of democratic debate firmly within the same strategic landscape.

He warned that the most extreme manifestation of growing tensions was lethal violence, pointing to the murder of Ann Widdecombe in July as part of what he described as a concerning trend of attacks targeting political figures, religious groups and community organisations.

“Those who mean us harm” can exploit such incidents to deepen divisions, the intelligence chief suggested, turning individual acts of violence into wider sources of fear and hostility.

But Sir Ken was equally clear that responsibility cannot simply be transferred to foreign governments or technology companies.

“Their trolls aren’t geniuses, by the way; they only get a foothold if we give them one,” he said.

That places a responsibility on political leaders to distinguish evidence from allegation, and on the public to resist attempts to turn disagreement into mutual suspicion.

“It is never my job to offer commentary on our nation’s politics,” Sir Ken said. “One of the founding reasons for MI5’s existence, enshrined in the Security Service Act, is to defend democracy, at the heart of which is free and open debate.

“But the threats we see show that the manner of that debate matters.”

His comments underline the tension at the heart of Britain’s response to foreign interference: defending democratic freedoms while recognising that those same freedoms can be exploited by hostile powers.

The challenge is likely to endure. In his annual threat update, Sir Ken described Russia as “aggressor number one”, driven by hostility towards Western support for Ukraine.

Intelligence chiefs are preparing for a prolonged confrontation, rather than assuming that the threat will recede with any change in the conflict.

“We are planning on the basis that these risks will endure,” he said, warning that the vulnerabilities associated with an open, connected society were not going away.

Artificial intelligence, he added, would remain part of the security landscape, while the Kremlin was unlikely to abandon its antagonistic approach towards Britain simply because circumstances in Ukraine changed.

“Whatever happens in Ukraine, it is quite hard to see the Kremlin suddenly decide to rub along with us all after all,” he said.

“So we are planning that this is going to be a long-haul contest.”

The prospect is of a sustained struggle in which intelligence operations, online manipulation and attempts to exploit domestic disputes remain persistent features of national life.

Sir Ken said his hope was for Britain to develop the resilience to respond calmly, maintain normality and prevent adversaries from throwing the country off course.

That resilience, he acknowledged, would take years to establish.

“I dearly hope that during the tenure of my successor, that this might have come off the boil a little bit,” he said. “But we would be foolish to plan on that basis.”

The message from MI5 is therefore both a warning and a challenge. Russia may seek to exploit Britain’s arguments, but the existence of disagreement is not itself evidence of foreign control. The task is to establish what happened, distinguish attempted interference from proven impact and protect the democratic freedoms that hostile states seek to undermine.

In the coming years, Britain’s security may depend not on eliminating political conflict, but on ensuring that conflict does not become a weapon wielded by its enemies.