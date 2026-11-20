Prince Harry’s declaration that he would be prepared to return to military service if Britain faced war with Russia has reopened an uncomfortable debate over his relationship with the Armed Forces, following the controversy surrounding his memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex said he would be ready to serve alongside British veterans and military personnel if required, during an unannounced visit to Ukraine that has brought renewed attention to his military past.

Speaking to The Telegraph during a two-day trip to Lviv on November 14–15, Harry said he was willing to put on uniform again. He also warned that the West should “all be nervous” about Russia’s continuing threats.

But his comments raise questions about whether the British military would welcome his return, particularly after the publication of Spare in 2023, in which he disclosed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his service in Afghanistan.

The revelation provoked widespread criticism from former military figures, who questioned the wisdom of publicly disclosing such operational details and warned that the comments could create security risks for serving personnel.

Harry served ten years in the British Army, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and had a distinguished career. He initially worked as a forward air controller before becoming an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner, eventually reaching the rank of captain.

His record of service is substantial. However, his decision to include details of his battlefield experience in a commercially successful memoir damaged his standing among some former military colleagues.

Whether that controversy would prevent him from returning is another matter. There has been no public indication that the Ministry of Defence or the Army has formally ruled out his rejoining, nor that the military is considering inviting him back.

Any application would be subject to the normal requirements, including medical and physical fitness, relevant qualifications, security considerations and the operational needs of the Armed Forces. His previous rank and experience would not automatically guarantee a return to his former position.

Harry made the latest comments while visiting wounded Ukrainian servicemen and supporting veterans during his trip to Lviv. He also attended trials for the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition he founded for wounded, injured and sick military personnel.

The visit underlined his continuing commitment to veterans and those affected by war, even as his relationship with Britain’s military establishment remains complicated.

His willingness to serve is clear. Whether the Armed Forces would consider him an appropriate candidate is far less certain.

For now, Harry’s remarks remain an expression of personal readiness rather than a formal offer of military service. But against the backdrop of escalating tensions with Moscow, they have placed his military past — and the controversy over how he has chosen to discuss it — firmly back in the spotlight.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex said: “If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.” He also praised Ukraine’s military resilience, adding: “There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine.”

Harry warned that Britain was already facing a form of conflict with Moscow, despite the absence of direct military attacks on UK territory. He argued that the threat extended beyond conventional warfare, saying: “there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us”. Although he believes European governments have finally “woken up to the threat” posed by Russia, he expressed concern that divisions between European nations could ultimately undermine their collective response. His “biggest concern”, he said, was that the Continent could “turn on itself”.

Asked about the deteriorating geopolitical climate, Harry said the public should take the danger seriously and prepare for the possibility of further escalation.

“I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.” His warning comes after spy chiefs suggested in September that Russia could be preparing for an attack within “months, not years. Last month, the UK Government also advised households to stockpile essentials, including tinned food and water, as part of preparations for a potential national emergency.