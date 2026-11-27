British businesses supplying weapons and equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces are being targeted by the Russian state, MI5’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA) has warned, as ministers summon defence and infrastructure chiefs for urgent security briefings.

The warning comes amid mounting evidence of sabotage operations against defence-related facilities across Europe, with British intelligence officials increasingly concerned that companies supporting Ukraine could become targets for hostile Russian activity.

The NPSA has issued a security alert to UK organisations supplying Ukraine’s military, setting out measures to protect themselves against attacks and disruption.

Louise Sandher-Jones, Minister for the Armed Forces, convened defence industry chief executives on Tuesday morning, while Security Minister Dan Jarvis is due to bring together leaders of critical national infrastructure organisations on Wednesday alongside senior representatives of the UK intelligence community.

The briefings will outline practical steps businesses can take to reduce their exposure to hostile activity, including limiting digital vulnerabilities, improving the detection and reporting of suspicious reconnaissance and identifying and protecting critical assets.

Read more related news:

Britain prepares its veterans for the unthinkable as war warnings grow

Jarvis said the recent attacks across Europe demonstrated the seriousness of the threat facing Britain and its allies.

“Recent sabotage attempts right across Europe demonstrate the seriousness of the threats we face. It’s truly shameful that actors are seeking to disrupt our way of life and that of our allies, especially targeting organisations doing vital work in support of Ukraine,” he said.

He added that national security depended on closer cooperation between the private sector, intelligence agencies and government.

“Our national security is strongest when businesses, intelligence agencies, and government departments are working together to detect and deter threats. That’s why I’m convening CEOs and security officials today and supporting the NPSA’s security alert for defence manufacturers.”

Sandher-Jones warned that companies supplying Britain’s military and supporting Ukraine faced an increasingly hostile environment.

“Russia and other hostile actors pose a growing threat to the companies that equip and support our Armed Forces,” she said.

“We are bringing defence industry leaders together to ensure they understand that threat and take practical action to protect their people, technology and supply chains.”

The Government said Russia and its proxies were deliberately seeking to undermine organisations essential to British society and Ukraine’s defence.

“Russia poses an enduring and significant threat to the UK and its interests around the world. The Russian state and its proxies knowingly seek to disrupt businesses and organisations that underpin the British way of life or are vital to the defence of Ukraine,” it said.

It warned that hostile actors were using cyber attacks, sabotage and disinformation to disable organisations, interrupt operations and undermine public confidence.

The identities and number of companies attending the briefings will not be disclosed for security reasons. The meetings form part of a wider programme to strengthen Britain’s preparedness, including what the Government has described as the largest home defence exercise in recent history next year.

The threat has been highlighted repeatedly by ministers. The briefings were announced in September after Prime Minister Andy Burnham used his address to the UN General Assembly to condemn Russian actions in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Sandher-Jones warned at the time: “Russia is actively seeking to disrupt the organisations that form the bedrock of our national security.”

The Crown Prosecution Service has also charged a British man under the National Security Act after he allegedly prepared an act of sabotage on instructions from an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps.

In August, former Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Fedorov, who advises the Kremlin but holds no government office, told BBC Newsnight that British drone factories supplying Ukraine could be attacked from “unknown sources”.

He also raised the prospect of cyber attacks against production of “the drones or some components for Storm Shadow missiles”.

Last month, Sandher-Jones told MPs: “We know Russia is conducting a campaign of hybrid attacks and sabotage across Europe.”

European governments have attributed arson, parcel bombs, railway sabotage, damage to cables and drone incursions over airports and military sites to Russian intelligence or proxies recruited through messaging apps.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has described such activity as “state backed terrorism”.

Earlier this month, Britain convened allies aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Norway for the Atlantic Future Forum, where Jarvis held bilateral discussions with allied governments and European infrastructure providers.

The latest warnings underline growing concern that the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine are reaching beyond the battlefield, putting the businesses and infrastructure supporting Britain’s defence at risk.