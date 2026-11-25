Bookmakers have dramatically shortened James Cleverly’s odds of becoming London’s next mayor after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party’s selection contest.

The former Cabinet minister’s price has been cut from 12/1 to 7/2, placing him among the leading names in the betting market for the 2028 election.

Mr Cleverly has confirmed he will not seek re-election as an MP, choosing instead to concentrate entirely on his campaign to take City Hall.

However, incumbent Mayor Sadiq Khan remains the 2/1 favourite, despite yet to confirm whether he intends to seek an unprecedented fourth term.

Labour’s Dawn Butler is priced at 5/1, while Reform UK’s declared candidate, Laila Cunningham, stands at 6/1.

Green Party candidate Zoe Garbett is further back at 10/1.

The latest betting movement follows Mr Cleverly’s decisive victory in the Conservative selection contest, giving the party a candidate for its attempt to regain control of London after years of Labour mayorships.

His decision to step away from Westminster signals a commitment to making the mayoral race his central political priority.

With Khan’s intentions still unclear and the election more than a year away, the betting market remains subject to significant change as the parties prepare for the contest.

London Mayoral Election – Winner betting odds

Candidate Odds Implied probability Betting split (bets received in November) Sadiq Khan 2/1 33% 40% James Cleverly 7/2 22% 10% Dawn Butler 5/1 17% 10% Laila Cunningham 6/1 14% 21% Zoe Garbett 10/1 9% – David Lammy 12/1 8% 2% Rosena Allin-Khan 14/1 7% 9% Wes Streeting 28/1 3% –

Oddschecker spokesperson Chris Rogers stated, “James Cleverly has surged towards the summit of the 2028 London Mayoral election betting market.

The former Home and Foreign Secretary is the 7/2 second favourite after his odds were cut from 12/1.

Bettors are firmly behind Sadiq Khan with 40% of bets backing the serving mayor to continue for a fourth term. Former favourite Laila Cunningham’s odds have drifted out to 6/1.”