More than four in ten people running a side hustle are keeping it secret from their employer, as rising living costs push workers to rely increasingly on income earned outside their main jobs.

A study by small business insurance specialist Markel Direct found that 41 per cent of people with a side hustle had concealed it from their employer.

The findings point to growing tensions between traditional employment and the expanding world of freelance work, online selling and small-scale business ventures.

For some workers, the divide between their main job and their additional income stream is becoming increasingly blurred. Almost four in ten, 39 per cent, admitted working on their side hustle during hours intended for their primary employment.

Millennials were the most likely generation to do so, with the proportion rising to 46 per cent. The figures suggest that side hustles are no longer confined to evenings and weekends, but are increasingly competing with the working day itself.

Financial pressures are a major driver. Markel found that financial security was a motivation for starting a side hustle for 33 per cent of respondents, while 32 per cent cited the rising cost of living.

The additional income is now becoming difficult for many households to do without. Six in ten respondents, 60 per cent, said the cost-of-living crisis had made their side hustle more financially important. Half said they relied on the money to help pay for essential expenses.

That dependence is expected to deepen. More than half, 54 per cent, said their side hustle was more important financially than it had been a year earlier. A further 52 per cent expected the income to become more important in covering essential costs over the next three years.

The figures underline how supplementary work has evolved from a source of discretionary spending money into a financial lifeline. For people using the proceeds to meet everyday bills, abandoning their venture or reducing their hours may simply not be an option.

But while the financial rewards are becoming more significant, many side hustlers could be exposing themselves to risks without adequate protection.

A third of those surveyed, 33 per cent, said their activities could cause injury, damage or financial loss to another person. Yet 54 per cent did not have insurance specifically covering their side hustle.

The research also identified widespread assumptions about existing protection. Some 43 per cent believed their home or personal insurance would cover their business activities, potentially leaving them exposed if their policies exclude claims arising from commercial work.

For people who depend on their side hustle to pay household bills, an uninsured claim or dispute could have serious financial consequences, threatening not only the venture but the income on which they have come to rely.

The gap in protection often starts before a business even gets off the ground. Half of respondents, 50 per cent, said they had not considered whether they needed specialist business insurance before launching their side hustle.

Among those without dedicated cover, almost a third, 31 per cent, said they did not earn enough to justify insurance. Nearly a quarter, 24 per cent, did not realise insurance was needed, while 15 per cent were unaware that specialist cover existed. A further 11 per cent did not know how to obtain it.

The findings highlight a growing challenge as more workers turn to independent income to supplement their wages: the financial importance of these ventures is increasing faster than awareness of the responsibilities and risks involved.

Rob Rees, divisional director of Markel Direct, said: “Side hustles are becoming an important source of income for many people, but as these ventures grow, so do the risks. Whether someone is selling second-hand products, offering creative services or building a craft business, they may be exposed to allegations of injury, property damage or sub-standard services that have cause a customer a financial loss. Taking time to understand the risks and arrange the right insurance cover can ensure side hustlers protect the growing businesses they have worked hard to build.”