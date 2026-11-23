Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Bulgaria are preparing to establish a joint investigative team to probe a series of arson attacks targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure across Eastern Europe, amid mounting suspicions of a coordinated Russian sabotage campaign.

Prosecutors from the four countries are expected to meet in early December to establish the team, Polish broadcaster RMF24 reported on November 23.

Investigators will seek to determine whether a single group orchestrated the attacks, identify those responsible, and establish who ordered the operations.

The incidents have raised serious security concerns because Starshield, the militarised version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet system, has become an important communications tool for Ukrainian forces.

The network supports battlefield coordination and drone operations, while infrastructure in Europe carries internet traffic destined for Ukraine.

Polish prosecutors suspect Russian intelligence was behind an attack on September 23, when two masked individuals allegedly set fire to a Starlink ground station in Wola Krobowska.

The facility, operated by state-owned telecommunications company Exatel, served as an internet hub carrying traffic through Poland, including connections to Ukraine, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on September 24.

Polish authorities have charged two Turkish citizens living in Germany with acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service and committing sabotage. The suspects were arrested in Germany on October 10 at the request of Polish authorities, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Describing the incident as “another act of hybrid warfare”, Tusk highlighted the growing threat posed by covert attacks on critical infrastructure.

Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister coordinating Poland’s special services, directly blamed Moscow.

“We have no doubt that Russian intelligence services are behind this act of sabotage,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation extends beyond Poland. On October 9, an arson attack targeted SpaceX Starlink antennas at the Plana Teleport Facility, south of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia.

In Lithuania, authorities foiled an attempted arson attack on Starlink equipment in Vilnius on October 18. Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius linked the attempted attack to Russia’s hybrid warfare campaign.

The proposed multinational investigation will seek to establish whether the incidents form part of a wider, centrally directed effort to undermine communications infrastructure supporting Ukraine.